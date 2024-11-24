 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Mclaren’s Norris says title was lost in first six races, congratulates Verstappen on win

Red Bull’s Verstappen finished only fifth in the race, but Norris was sixth, with fastest lap, the gap between the pair stretching to an insurmountable 63 points with two races remaining.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 20:35 IST , LAS VEGAS - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Norris said he had not expected to be in the title fight, repeated his opinion that the opportunity to do so had perhaps come too early for himself and the team, and said he had no regrets.
Norris said he had not expected to be in the title fight, repeated his opinion that the opportunity to do so had perhaps come too early for himself and the team, and said he had no regrets. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Norris said he had not expected to be in the title fight, repeated his opinion that the opportunity to do so had perhaps come too early for himself and the team, and said he had no regrets. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

McLaren’s Lando Norris said it hurt to have his already slim Formula One title hopes finally dashed by Max Verstappen, but the championship was lost long before Saturday’s decisive Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Verstappen finished only fifth in the race, but Norris was sixth, with fastest lap, the gap between the pair stretching to an insurmountable 63 points with two races remaining.

“I think Max drove too well. Red Bull and the team did too good of a job for us. And it was just lost in the first six races,“ Norris told Sky Sports television as Verstappen celebrated his fourth title in a row.

“It fluctuated a bit, but we could just never claw it back from there. We put up a good fight, and I look forward to next year being in there from the beginning.”

The Briton congratulated his friend and rival, although conceding it hurt a little bit.

ALSO READ: Verstappen forecasts ‘big battle’ next year as rivals believe they can dethrone the champ

“He drove an incredible season, when he had the quickest car he dominated, when he didn’t he was still there, always on my heels.

“He made my life tough, he made his tough at times I’m sure, but he drove a better season, and of course, big congrats to him,“ he added.

Norris said he had not expected to be in the title fight, repeated his opinion that the opportunity to do so had perhaps come too early for himself and the team, and said he had no regrets.

“You have to drive better when you get to that point, and I feel like I have. Really since Zandvoort I feel like I have done close to a perfect job,“ he added.

“As much as we liked to believe we were ready, we weren’t, and we paid the price a little bit. But also, it was us there fighting Max, no one else.”

McLaren made a slow start to the season, off the podium for the first two races before Norris took third place in Australia, second in China and then a first win in Miami.

Verstappen meanwhile won seven of the first 10 races before the wins dried up, and he missed out for the next 10 as others caught up.

McLaren still leads the constructors’ standings, but its advantage was reduced to 24 points by Ferrari.

Team boss Andrea Stella joined in the congratulations for Verstappen.

“We are proud that we were challenging him this season, we just lost a bit too many points at the start of the season, but then we were there with Verstappen’s pace,“ he added.

“The constructors’ championship is open, and now our focus will be there.”

Related Topics

Red Bull Racing /

Max Verstappen /

Lando Norris /

McLaren /

F1

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Delhi Capitals full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold, unsold players of all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 24: Kerala thrashes Pondicherry in Santosh Trophy qualifier
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Venkatesh Iyer goes to KKR for Rs. 23.75 crore; Rishabh Pant most expensive player for Rs 27 crore to LSG; Jofra Archer goes to RR for Rs. 12.50 crore
    Team Sportstar
  5. Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: SOU 1-1 LIV; Szoboszlai, Armstrong goals keep scores level
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Mclaren’s Norris says title was lost in first six races, congratulates Verstappen on win
    Reuters
  2. Verstappen captures fourth F1 championship after Mercedes sweep of Las Vegas Grand Prix
    AP
  3. Las Vegas GP 2024: F1 drivers complain about marijuana smoke while preparing
    AP
  4. Las Vegas GP 2024: Russell on pole, Verstappen ahead of Norris
    AP
  5. F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Red Bull brings wrong rear wing in mistake that could stall Max Verstappen’s title chances
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Delhi Capitals full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold, unsold players of all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 24: Kerala thrashes Pondicherry in Santosh Trophy qualifier
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Venkatesh Iyer goes to KKR for Rs. 23.75 crore; Rishabh Pant most expensive player for Rs 27 crore to LSG; Jofra Archer goes to RR for Rs. 12.50 crore
    Team Sportstar
  5. Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: SOU 1-1 LIV; Szoboszlai, Armstrong goals keep scores level
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment