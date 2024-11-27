 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Luis Suarez signs to stay with Messi and Inter Miami for 2025 season

In his first Inter Miami season, the Uruguayan striker scored 20 goals — tied with Messi for the team lead.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 21:51 IST , FORT LAUDERDALE - 2 MINS READ

AP
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 8: Forward Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami reacts at the Inter Miami CF v Toronto FC: Round of 32 - Leagues Cup 2024 game at Chase Stadium on August 8, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Chris Arjoon/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Chris Arjoon / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 8: Forward Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami reacts at the Inter Miami CF v Toronto FC: Round of 32 - Leagues Cup 2024 game at Chase Stadium on August 8, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Chris Arjoon/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Chris Arjoon / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: CHRIS ARJOON
infoIcon

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 8: Forward Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami reacts at the Inter Miami CF v Toronto FC: Round of 32 - Leagues Cup 2024 game at Chase Stadium on August 8, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Chris Arjoon/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Chris Arjoon / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: CHRIS ARJOON

Luis Suarez is going to play alongside Lionel Messi for at least one more year.

Suarez and Inter Miami have agreed on a one-year contract extension for the coming season, the team announced on Wednesday.

The financial terms weren’t disclosed. Suarez made $1.5 million this year in his first Inter Miami season, one in which the Uruguayan striker scored 20 goals — tied with Messi for the team lead — in Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season play and a team-best 25 goals across all competitions.

“I’m very happy, very excited to continue for another year and to be able to enjoy being here with this fanbase, which for us is like family,” Suarez said in comments distributed by the team. “We feel very, very connected with them, and hopefully, next year, we can bring them even more joy.”

Inter Miami set MLS records for points (74) and winning percentage (.765) during this MLS regular season, one in which the club went 22-4-8 and captured the Supporters Shield. The club failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs, falling to Atlanta United in the best-of-three series.

The contract extension for Suarez, who turns 38 in January, keeps the Inter Miami core of stars with Barcelona ties together. Suarez plays at Inter Miami alongside Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, a group that teamed up with the powerhouse Spanish club in past years. And newly named Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano — his hiring was made official on Tuesday — also played with that foursome at Barcelona.

READ | MLS: LA Galaxy hits Minnesota for six, Orlando City ends Atlanta United’s run

“In 2024, Luis brought to Inter Miami all of the elements that make him one of the greatest strikers of all time,” Inter Miami football operations president Raul Sanllehi said. “He performed at an elite level for us, and we’re excited to see that continue next season. Luis was not only our leading scorer this season, but also a leader for the group. His impact cannot be understated.”

Suarez has represented Uruguay in the last four World Cup competitions. He’s played for Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, among other clubs, and has earned a slew of honours — Dutch player of the year, FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball, Premier League Player of the Season and World Cup All-Star Team among them.

Related stories

Related Topics

Luis Suarez /

Lionel Messi /

Inter Miami

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Hardik Pandya special gives Baroda spectacular win against Tamil Nadu
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. ISL 2024-25: Chhetri enters record books as Bengaluru edges 2-1 win against Mohammedan
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. World Chess Championship 2025: Gukesh’s precise game helps him beat Ding in Game 3
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. F1 to race at Monza until 2031
    Reuters
  5. Rohan Bopanna to play with Nicolas Barrientos at Australian Open 2025
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Luis Suarez signs to stay with Messi and Inter Miami for 2025 season
    AP
  2. Amorim vows to help Rashford, but says striker needs to want it also
    Reuters
  3. Guardiola clarifies worrying self-harm comment amid nightmare season with Man City
    Team Sportstar
  4. Referee David Coote under FA investigation because of alleged discussions with fan about a yellow card
    Reuters
  5. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham says he felt like England scapegoat after Euro 2024
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Hardik Pandya special gives Baroda spectacular win against Tamil Nadu
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. ISL 2024-25: Chhetri enters record books as Bengaluru edges 2-1 win against Mohammedan
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. World Chess Championship 2025: Gukesh’s precise game helps him beat Ding in Game 3
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. F1 to race at Monza until 2031
    Reuters
  5. Rohan Bopanna to play with Nicolas Barrientos at Australian Open 2025
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment