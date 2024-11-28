Aston Villa vs Juventus LIVE score, Champions League 2024-25: Lineups out, AVL v JUV, match updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Aston Villa vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Aston Villa and Juventus from Villa Park in Birmingham, England

Juventus must build on its strong defensive performance against AC Milan over the weekend when they face Aston Villa in the Champions League, Juve boss Thiago Motta said on Tuesday ahead of the group game against his former coach Unai Emery.

Juve is still unbeaten in Serie A, where it drew 0-0 with Milan on Saturday and has the best defensive record in the division, but it has leaked goals in the Champions League, where the Italian side is 12th.

On the other hand, Aston Villa started its first Champions League season in over four decades with three victories and currently sits eighth at the halfway mark of the new group stage.

“Tomorrow, we will face a great team, and we will take the field determined to do our job,” Motta told reporters.

“We played well against Milan, controlling the game without giving them the chance to counter-attack.

“Tomorrow we’ll play another side very good on the break, so we can’t leave space for their attacking midfielders, we have to work together in defence and attack.”

Emery coached Motta when they were at Paris St Germain, and the Juve coach said he was not surprised by the Spaniard’s impact at Villa.

“Like all the coaches I’ve had, I’ve tried to improve and learn. Emery is a coach who has been at a high level for a long time. He’s showing his worth again at Aston Villa and doing it in a very difficult league,” Motta said.

“That’s also why we will go into the game with great humility and determined to give a great performance.”

Juve is going through an injury crisis, however, with Dusan Vlahovic, Weston McKennie, Nicolas Gonzalez, Douglas Luiz, Juan Cabal, Gleison Bremer, Vasilije Adzic and Arkadiusz Milik sidelined.

Fixture congestion has been a factor in the increasing number of injuries, but Motta refused to use that as an excuse.

“Injuries aren’t just happening to us, and they’re not happening by chance,” Motta said.

“At this moment in time, it wouldn’t be constructive to find the reason behind them. We have to deal with the situation by giving that bit more.”

-via Reuters

When and where will the Aston Villa vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick-off?

The Aston Villa vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST, Thursday, November 28 at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England.

Where can you watch the Aston Villa vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

The Aston Villa vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sony TEN Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

Both the details are for viewers in the Indian subcontinent.