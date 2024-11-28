 />
UCL 2024/25: Slot hails victory at last over ‘pain’ team Real Madrid

Second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo gave the Reds a deserved win in a dominant performance against the Champions League holders whom they last beat in 2009.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 08:21 IST , Liverpool - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s manager Arne Slot stands by the touchline before the Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield Stadium.
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot stands by the touchline before the Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s manager Arne Slot stands by the touchline before the Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

Manager Arne Slot expressed relief on Wednesday that Liverpool had finally managed to beat Real Madrid for the first time in 15 years but stressed he was not getting carried away by his team’s perfect start in the Champions League.

Second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo gave the Reds a deserved win in a dominant performance against the Champions League holders whom they last beat in 2009.

“You know how special it is to play against a team that has won the Champions League so many times. They were a pain for Liverpool for many years too,” said a delighted Slot, whose team has now won five out of five in Europe’s elite club competition.

MATCH REPORT | Mbappe misses penalty as Liverpool wins 2-0 against Real Madrid

“I think it’s always good to win a game, and especially a big game like this, because you face so many quality players,” he added. “We are only five games in in the new format, we are happy where we are, but we’re not getting carried away.”

With his team top of both the Champions League and the Premier League, Slot has made an astonishing start since replacing Juergen Klopp, adding more solidity at the back and control in midfield without sacrificing attacking threat.

“I didn’t have a schedule in terms of the amount of points I wanted. You want to implement the playing style as soon as possible. That is not difficult because it wasn’t that different to Jurgen’s,” he said.

MAN CITY UP NEXT

Slot was full of praise for 21-year-old Conor Bradley, who brought the Anfield crowd to their feet with a fantastic first-half tackle against Kylian Mbappe, and of Caoimhin Kelleher who saved a second-half penalty from the Real striker.

Goalscorer Mac Allister echoed his boss’ caution against getting over-confident, downplaying talk of Liverpool now being favourites to win the Champions League.

“It is nice but at the same time it means nothing because it is just the first phase,” he said, referring to the new 36-team league format before knockout games begin.

“We are happy with our performances, that’s the most important thing and we will keep going.”

Next up for Liverpool is Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League and a chance to open up an 11-point gap with their main domestic rivals.

“Man City have not been on the best run at the moment, but what a team,” said Kelleher. “So we’re going to expect a really tough test again and it’s important we keep winning in the (domestic) league as well to keep that gap.”

