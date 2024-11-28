 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UCL 2024/25: Under-confident Mbappe needs time and love, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti

The Frenchman has had a challenging start to life at Real after joining from Paris Saint-Germain in June, with just one goal in five Champions League games for the Spanish club.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 08:10 IST , Liverpool - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe looks dejected after the Champions League match against Liverpool at Anfield.
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe looks dejected after the Champions League match against Liverpool at Anfield. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe looks dejected after the Champions League match against Liverpool at Anfield. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Striker Kylian Mbappe had another subdued and disappointing performance for Real Madrid on Wednesday, failing to seriously trouble Liverpool’s defence and missing a penalty in its 2-0 Champions League defeat at Anfield.

The Frenchman has had a challenging start to life at Real after joining from Paris Saint-Germain in June, with just one goal in five Champions League games for the Spanish club.

The World Cup winning forward has scored one goal in his last six games in all competitions but manager Carlo Ancelotti defended him after Wednesday’s match as an “extraordinary” player who just needed support and patience to thrive in Spain.

“It’s a difficult moment for him, we’ve got to support him and give him our love, he’ll soon be fine,” Ancelotti said.

“It could be a lack of confidence maybe. Sometimes you have moments when things aren’t quite working out for you. But you get through these moments. People miss penalties, it happens a lot. You can’t put too much grief on him for that.

“He works hard, he’s got to keep working hard and fighting. You get through these moments. Things just aren’t running for him at the moment. We’ve got be patient. He’s an extraordinary player.”

Ancelotti said Liverpool deserved to win the game.

“I think that to be totally honest with you, it was a fair result,” he said. “They have a really good dynamic at the moment, they are switched on, they play with a high intensity.”

Even though Real are 24th in the 36-team league, and in danger of missing out on the knockout phase, he was confident their form would pick up sufficiently.

MATCH REPORT | Mbappe misses penalty as Liverpool wins 2-0 against Real Madrid

“I think this game today wasn’t a decisive game,” he said. “We’ll be there, we’ll be competing in the knockout phase, like in previous years.”

Real midfielder Jude Bellingham echoed his boss’ remarks that Liverpool outplayed them.

“They were more up for it than us which is very disappointing. It is a bad result against the best-performing team in Europe,” he said.

“We are disappointed at how we have performed and it is important that we win the next three games and give ourselves a chance to go through.”

Bellingham was also supportive of Mbappe.

“He is a wonderful player but the pressure on him because of how good he is is huge. The penalty is not why we lost the game. They performed better than us. I know that he will produce many more moments that will be huge for this club,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

Real Madrid /

Liverpool /

Carlo Ancelotti /

Kylian Mbappe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UCL 2024/25: Under-confident Mbappe needs time and love, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti
    Reuters
  2. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE updates: Williamson fifty puts New Zealand in control; Bashir removes Rachin for 34
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2024/25: Leicester City set to appoint Van Nistelrooy as manager - reports
    AFP
  4. Serie A 2024/25: Netherlands’ Dumfries extends Inter Milan deal until 2028
    AFP
  5. Eduardo Camavinga injured in Real Madrid’s Champions League match against Liverpool
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UCL 2024/25: Under-confident Mbappe needs time and love, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti
    Reuters
  2. Eduardo Camavinga injured in Real Madrid’s Champions League match against Liverpool
    AP
  3. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Mbappe misses penalty as Liverpool wins 2-0 against Real Madrid
    AFP
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Dortmund beats Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 to stay firmly on qualification course; Lille beats Bologna
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa plays out goalless draw against depleted Juventus
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UCL 2024/25: Under-confident Mbappe needs time and love, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti
    Reuters
  2. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE updates: Williamson fifty puts New Zealand in control; Bashir removes Rachin for 34
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2024/25: Leicester City set to appoint Van Nistelrooy as manager - reports
    AFP
  4. Serie A 2024/25: Netherlands’ Dumfries extends Inter Milan deal until 2028
    AFP
  5. Eduardo Camavinga injured in Real Madrid’s Champions League match against Liverpool
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment