All-rounder Hayley Matthews will lead a 15-member West Indies women’s team during next month’s tour to India for a multi-format series.
The tour comprises three T20 Internationals and three ODIs.
The T20I series will commence at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on December 15 followed by the ODI series at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium from December 22.
The ODI segment carries crucial points for the ICC Women’s Championship.
The Windies’ last white-ball series in India in 2016 saw the visitor triumph 3-0 in the T20Is before the host claimed the ODI series 3-0.
Stafanie Taylor is currently rehabilitating from an injury and she will be absent from this tour.
West Indies squad
