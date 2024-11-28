 />
IND-W vs WI-W: Hayley Matthews to lead West Indies women during white-ball tour to India, Stafanie Taylor missing due to injury

The Windies’ last white-ball series in India in 2016 saw the visitor triumph 3-0 in the T20Is before the host claimed the ODI series 3-0.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 10:41 IST , ST JOHN’S - 1 MIN READ

PTI
West Indies’ captain Hayley Matthews celebrates her fifty runs against England during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.
West Indies’ captain Hayley Matthews celebrates her fifty runs against England during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

West Indies' captain Hayley Matthews celebrates her fifty runs against England during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

All-rounder Hayley Matthews will lead a 15-member West Indies women’s team during next month’s tour to India for a multi-format series.

The tour comprises three T20 Internationals and three ODIs.

The T20I series will commence at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on December 15 followed by the ODI series at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium from December 22.

The ODI segment carries crucial points for the ICC Women’s Championship.

The Windies' last white-ball series in India in 2016 saw the visitor triumph 3-0 in the T20Is before the host claimed the ODI series 3-0.

Stafanie Taylor is currently rehabilitating from an injury and she will be absent from this tour.

West Indies squad
Hayley Matthews (c) Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams.

