Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: Not possible for Pakistan to play in India as they‘re not sending team here, says PCB chief Naqvi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has made it clear that it is not feasible for Pakistan to continue travelling to India for tournaments while India refuses to send its team to Pakistan, a situation he described as “unequal.”

The fate of the ICC Champions Trophy remains uncertain after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the ICC of its inability to send its team to Pakistan. The global cricket body has scheduled a virtual meeting of its executive board members on Friday to make a final decision.

“It is simply not possible for Pakistan to keep playing in India for all events while the Indian authorities are unwilling to send their team to play in Pakistan. We cannot accept such an unequal situation,” Naqvi told reporters on Wednesday night at Gaddafi Stadium during a visit to inspect ongoing construction work.

Naqvi, however, adopted a cautious tone regarding the proposed ‘Hybrid Model’ for the Champions Trophy, despite previously stating that the PCB would not accept the format.

“All I can assure is that whatever happens in the meeting, we will bring good news and decisions that will be acceptable to our people,” he said.

Naqvi expressed hope that Jay Shah, who is set to assume the role of ICC Chairman on December 5, would make decisions in the best interest of world cricket and all member boards.

“Jay Shah takes charge in December, and I’m confident that once he transitions from the BCCI to the ICC, he will prioritise the ICC’s interests, as that is what his role demands. Whenever someone assumes such a position, they should focus solely on the welfare of the organization,” Naqvi added.

There were reports that Pakistan had been offered additional financial incentives to accept the Hybrid Model, but Naqvi remained non-committal. He emphasised that all decisions and the outcome of the ICC meeting would be conveyed to the Pakistan government, which would make the final decision.