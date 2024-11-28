AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Webster added to Australia squad for Adelaide as cover for Marsh

Tasmania all-rounder Beau Webster has been included in the Australia squad for the second Test against India at Adelaide, following concerns over Mitchell Marsh’s fitness.

Marsh suffered an injury setback during Australia’s 295-run loss to India in the first Test at Perth. Despite coach Andrew McDonald previously suggesting there would be no changes to the squad, Webster has been added as cover.

The 30-year-old had a stellar Sheffield Shield season last year, scoring over 900 runs and taking 30 wickets. He was also part of the Australia A squad that secured a 2-0 series win against India A before the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

This summer, Webster has continued his fine form, amassing 448 runs at an average of 56 and claiming 16 wickets.

“To get a few runs and wickets (for Australia A) was pleasing against a strong Indian side,” Webster said today ahead of the announcement.

“Any time you’re playing ‘A’ cricket, it’s the one step below Test level, so it does hold you in good stead.

“To get the call from ‘Bails’ (men’s selection chair George Bailey) at the end of the NSW game was a really proud moment and I can’t wait to get stuck in.

“There’s a tight turnaround between the Adelaide and Gabba Test so I think (I’m there) just to have some cover there for that middle-order role, whichever way they go,” he added.

Australia squad for Adelaide Test Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

- with inputs from cricket.co.au