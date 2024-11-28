 />
UCL 24/25: Motta satisfied with point as ‘compact’ Juventus draws at Villa

Juventus still has three games left in the competition and is only two points off the top eight which would guarantee qualification to the last 16.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 09:00 IST , BIRMINGHAM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus’ head coach Thiago Motta against Aston Villa.
Juventus’ head coach Thiago Motta against Aston Villa. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Juventus’ head coach Thiago Motta against Aston Villa. | Photo Credit: AP

Juventus drew for a second successive game in the Champions League with a 0-0 stalemate away to Aston Villa on Wednesday, but manager Thiago Motta was satisfied to earn another point despite his side lying 19th in the standings.

An injury-hit Juventus, with only 14 outfield players available to Motta, held on bravely at Villa Park and after its scoreless draw at AC Milan at the weekend, the manager conceded that it again failed to create many chances.

“A point secured, the team continues to play compact and with balance,” Motta told Amazon Prime Video.

“Aston Villa starts very fast and they look for their striker, we conceded little. It is clear that we have also created little, so as not to give Aston Villa what they were looking for.

Midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has been deployed further forward in recent games, given the absence of striker Dusan Vlahovic, and Motta is happy with how the Dutchman is performing.

“He is playing in a difficult position. Between the lines it was complicated for him. When he comes further back, he sees more of the game and feels more comfortable,” Motta said.

“He must also make his contribution in the highest phase of the field, he can do it and in many games he has also come close to scoring. A special player, who can play multiple roles. I’m very happy to have him, he gives me peace of mind and is difficult to replace.”

Juventus still has three games left in the competition, and despite its position, currently in the playoff section of the table, Motta’s side is only two points off the top eight which would guarantee qualification to the last 16.

“We have great games to play between the league, Coppa Italia and Champions League,” Motta said.

“Another good performance, a point, and we will continue to look for qualification. We will go out on the pitch always with our ideas and trying to win.”

