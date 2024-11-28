 />
India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour match: Squad, venue details, live streaming info

IND vs PM XI: Here is all you need to know about the two-day warm up match between Indians and the Australia Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 09:52 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate a wicket against Australia in the first Test match in Perth.
| Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate a wicket against Australia in the first Test match in Perth. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

After securing a morale-boosting victory in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth earlier this week, the Indian team will move to the Australian capital, Canberra, for its two-day warm-up game against the Prime Minister’s XI.

The match will be played over two days — November 30 and December 1 — as India prepares for the Pink-ball Test match in Adelaide, starting on December 6. The tour match will offer captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the opener in Perth, valuable game time ahead of his return.

The Rohit-led side last played a Pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka at home during the 2021/22 season. However, its previous day-night Test in Australia ended in defeat after the side was skittled out for its lowest Test total (36) during the 2020/21 BGT series.

AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Webster added to Australia squad for Adelaide as cover for Marsh
SQUADS
Prime Minister’s XI: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O’Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan.
Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

What is the venue for the India vs Prime Minister’s XI tour match?

The India vs Prime Minister’s XI tour match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

When will the India vs Prime Minister’s XI tour match be played?

The India vs Prime Minister’s XI tour match will be played on November 30 and December 1.

What is the start time for India vs Prime Minister’s XI tour match?

The India vs Prime Minister’s XI tour match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to live stream the India vs Prime Minister’s XI tour match?

The live streaming of the India vs Prime Minister’s XI tour match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Prime Minister’s XI tour match?

The live telecast of the India vs Prime Minister’s XI tour match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

India /

Border-Gavaskar Trophy /

Prime Minister's XI

