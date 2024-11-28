 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chennai Super Kings Academy to host seven emerging West Indies players for a training camp from December 1

The two-week programme, running from December 1 to 14, aims to enhance the skills of West Indies’ elite Under-25 talent.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 11:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Barbados Pride’s Kevin Wickham scored 276 runs with a top score of 118 not out in the CG United Super50 Cup 2024.
Barbados Pride’s Kevin Wickham scored 276 runs with a top score of 118 not out in the CG United Super50 Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: CRICKET WEST INDIES
infoIcon

Barbados Pride’s Kevin Wickham scored 276 runs with a top score of 118 not out in the CG United Super50 Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: CRICKET WEST INDIES

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has launched a development programme by sending seven of the region’s top young cricketers to the Chennai Super Kings Academy in India for an intensive training camp.

The two-week programme, running from December 1 to 14, aims to enhance the skills of West Indies’ elite Under-25 talent. The players will be accompanied by West Indies Academy head coach Ramesh Subasinghe and assistant coach Rohan Nurse, departing for India on November 29.

The selected players include franchise cricketers Kirk McKenzie, Matthew Nandu, and Kevin Wickham, as well as Teddy Bishop, Jewel Andrew, Jordan Johnson, and Ackeem Auguste, all of whom have excelled in regional and age-group cricket.

This marks the first time CWI has sent academy players overseas for training, reflecting a significant investment in the future of West Indies cricket.

Recently, Kiwi batter Rachin Ravindra, who was signed by CSK in the IPL mega auction, trained at the Academy ahead of New Zealand’s three-match Test series against India, which New Zealand ultimately won.

Related Topics

Chennai Super Kings

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennai Super Kings Academy to host seven emerging West Indies players for a training camp from December 1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lamine Yamal wins 2024 Golden Boy award after stellar year for Barcelona and Spain
    Reuters
  3. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Williamson 93 takes New Zealand to 319/8 at Stumps; Bashir picks four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024/25: Man City’s Rodri sets early return target after knee surgery
    Reuters
  5. IND-W vs WI-W: Hayley Matthews to lead West Indies women during white-ball tour to India, Stafanie Taylor missing due to injury
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Chennai Super Kings Academy to host seven emerging West Indies players for a training camp from December 1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: Not possible for Pakistan to play in India as they‘re not sending team here, says PCB chief Naqvi
    PTI
  3. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Webster added to Australia squad for Adelaide as cover for Marsh
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour match: Squad, venue details, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Williamson 93 takes New Zealand to 319/8 at Stumps; Bashir picks four wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennai Super Kings Academy to host seven emerging West Indies players for a training camp from December 1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lamine Yamal wins 2024 Golden Boy award after stellar year for Barcelona and Spain
    Reuters
  3. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Williamson 93 takes New Zealand to 319/8 at Stumps; Bashir picks four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024/25: Man City’s Rodri sets early return target after knee surgery
    Reuters
  5. IND-W vs WI-W: Hayley Matthews to lead West Indies women during white-ball tour to India, Stafanie Taylor missing due to injury
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment