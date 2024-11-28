Chennai Super Kings Academy to host seven emerging West Indies players for a training camp from December 1

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has launched a development programme by sending seven of the region’s top young cricketers to the Chennai Super Kings Academy in India for an intensive training camp.

The two-week programme, running from December 1 to 14, aims to enhance the skills of West Indies’ elite Under-25 talent. The players will be accompanied by West Indies Academy head coach Ramesh Subasinghe and assistant coach Rohan Nurse, departing for India on November 29.

The selected players include franchise cricketers Kirk McKenzie, Matthew Nandu, and Kevin Wickham, as well as Teddy Bishop, Jewel Andrew, Jordan Johnson, and Ackeem Auguste, all of whom have excelled in regional and age-group cricket.

This marks the first time CWI has sent academy players overseas for training, reflecting a significant investment in the future of West Indies cricket.

Recently, Kiwi batter Rachin Ravindra, who was signed by CSK in the IPL mega auction, trained at the Academy ahead of New Zealand’s three-match Test series against India, which New Zealand ultimately won.