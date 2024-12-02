PKL 2024 Points Table: Haryana Steelers on top, Bengaluru Bulls at bottom after Noida leg in season 11

The Pro Kabaddi League season 11 kicked off with the home team, Telugu Titans against Gujarat Giants on October 18, 2024, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad before it moved to Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on November 10, 2024.

Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 11 after the conclusion of the Noida leg:

Position Teams Played Win Loss Tie Score Diff Points 1. Haryana Steelers 15 12 3 0 78 61 2. Patna Pirates 15 9 5 1 82 52 3. Dabang Delhi 15 7 5 3 30 48 4. Telugu Titans 15 9 6 0 -24 48 5. Puneri Paltan 15 7 5 3 51 47 6. Jaipur Pink Panthers 15 8 6 1 35 46 7. U Mumba 14 8 5 1 -8 46 8. UP Yoddhas 14 7 6 1 31 43 9. Tamil Thalaivas 15 5 9 1 -1 33 10 Bengal Warriorz 14 3 9 2 -71 26 11. Gujarat Giants 14 4 9 1 -73 26 12. Bengaluru Bulls 15 2 13 0 -130 16

*After the end of league stage, PKL 11 caravan moves to Pune for the third and final leg