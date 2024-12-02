The Pro Kabaddi League season 11 kicked off with the home team, Telugu Titans against Gujarat Giants on October 18, 2024, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad before it moved to Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on November 10, 2024.
Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 11
Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 11 after the conclusion of the Noida leg:
|Position
|Teams
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Score Diff
|Points
|1.
|Haryana Steelers
|15
|12
|3
|0
|78
|61
|2.
|Patna Pirates
|15
|9
|5
|1
|82
|52
|3.
|Dabang Delhi
|15
|7
|5
|3
|30
|48
|4.
|Telugu Titans
|15
|9
|6
|0
|-24
|48
|5.
|Puneri Paltan
|15
|7
|5
|3
|51
|47
|6.
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|15
|8
|6
|1
|35
|46
|7.
|U Mumba
|14
|8
|5
|1
|-8
|46
|8.
|UP Yoddhas
|14
|7
|6
|1
|31
|43
|9.
|Tamil Thalaivas
|15
|5
|9
|1
|-1
|33
|10
|Bengal Warriorz
|14
|3
|9
|2
|-71
|26
|11.
|Gujarat Giants
|14
|4
|9
|1
|-73
|26
|12.
|Bengaluru Bulls
|15
|2
|13
|0
|-130
|16
*After the end of league stage, PKL 11 caravan moves to Pune for the third and final leg
Latest on Sportstar
- From Kickboxing to Kabaddi: U Mumba raider Ajit Chouhan’s rise in PKL 11
- PKL 2024 Points Table: Haryana Steelers on top, Bengaluru Bulls at bottom after Noida leg in season 11
- Pro Kabaddi League 2024: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan to set the tone for final leg of PKL 11 in Pune
- IND vs JPN, U-19 Asia Cup 2024: India picks up first win after beating Japan by 211 runs; Amaan scores ton
- Uttarakhand to host 38th National Games from January 28
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE