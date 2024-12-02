After the enthralling fans in Hyderabad and Noida, the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 caravan moves to Pune for the final leg of the tournament which will commence on December 3 and end on December 24.

Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune will host the final league stage before the playoffs and final will take place from December 26 to December 29, 2024 at the same venue.

The season so far has been very competitive with only six points between the second and the seventh place teams in the league table.

The Pune leg will be kicked-off with a match between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants. In the second match, home team and defending champion Puneri Paltan will face U Mumba in the Maharashtra derby.

ALSO READ | From Kickboxing to Kabaddi: U Mumba raider Ajit Chouhan’s rise in PKL 11

Puneri Paltan, which has had a few bumps on the way this season, will hope that the home advantage and the fan encouragement can spur them on.

At the end of the first two legs of PKL 11, Paltan is fifth on the points table, and Mumba is seventh. Earlier in the season when the two teams met, the Pune-based took home the bragging rights.

Over the years, the Puneri Paltan has given its fans many a memorable match. In 42 games in Pune, the Paltan has registered 19 wins, 18 defeats and 5 draws.

Meanwhile, the U Mumba side, who won the PKL title in Season 2, have an impressive record on their visits to Pune. Overall, in 20 games, they have lost 8 matches while winning 12. Against Puneri Paltan, the U Mumba have registered 3 wins and 2 losses, when playing at the Balewadi Stadium.

Addressing a press briefing before the start of the Pune leg, Puneri Paltan Coach BC Ramesh said, “PKL Season 11 has been one of the toughest we have seen so far. But, now in Pune, the Puneri Paltan, are keen to ensure that we make proper plans for all our opponents, and more importantly execute them perfectly. It is a good opportunity for us to be playing in front of our own fans.”

U Mumba’s coach Gholamareza Mazandarani also explained that the excitement surrounding this inter-Maharashtra matchup is equally high among fans and players alike. “The Puneri Paltan are a very difficult team to play against and in front of their home fans, they will be more motivated for sure, but U Mumba is going to come prepared, just like we plan and work for every game. It is important for us to execute our plans well and play with discipline,” said Gholamreza Mazandarani, Coach, U Mumba.

“PKL Season 11 has elevated the competitive intensity of Kabaddi to unprecedented heights. A single victory has propelled teams up 4-5 positions in the standings, with just six points separating the 2nd and 7th spots. This season’s unpredictability has ensured no team can take success for granted,” said Anupam Goswami League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League.