Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas 4-4 Jaipur Pink Panthers; U Mumba faces Telugu Titans later

PKL season 11: Follow the live coverage and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Noida leg fixtures.

Updated : Nov 28, 2024 20:16 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 40 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on November 29, 2024.

The scores will read: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers (1st match) | U Mumba vs Telugu Titans (2nd match)

  • November 28, 2024 20:15
    15-8

    Neeraj Narwal is claiming a touch point. 

    Jaipur challenges. 

  • November 28, 2024 20:14
    15-8

    UP gets a bonus point. Bhavani is leading Up’s raiding. 

  • November 28, 2024 20:13
    14-8 | Jaipur ALL-OUT

    Yoddhas inflict ALL-OUT on Jaipur. 

  • November 28, 2024 20:12
    11-7

    Another touch point for UP. Jaipur down to last man. 

  • November 28, 2024 20:10
    10-7

    UP gets another raid point. Yoddhas has a three point lead. 

  • November 28, 2024 20:08
    9-7

    Bhavani gets two touch point on a do-or-die raid. 

  • November 28, 2024 20:08
    7-7

    Arjun gets a bonus point on a do-or-die raid. 

  • November 28, 2024 20:06
    7-6

    Gagan gets a touch on Surjeet. 

  • November 28, 2024 20:05
    6-6

    Shrikant Yadav is also dashed out on a do-or-die raid. Mahender is also out. One point each. 

  • November 28, 2024 20:05
    5-5

    Bhavani Rajput on the first do-or-die raid of the match is dashed out. 

  • November 28, 2024 20:03
    5-4

    Arjun is sent to the bench again by UP. 

  • November 28, 2024 20:02
    4-4

    Gagan is sent to the bench by Jaipur’s defence. Ohh, two points to UP and a solitary point to Jaipuir. 

  • November 28, 2024 20:01
    2-3

    Neeraj gets a touch on Bhavani. 

  • November 28, 2024 20:00
    2-2

    UP gets a point and then Arjun is taken down. 2 All.

  • November 28, 2024 19:59
    0-1

    Arjun on the first raid gets a touch point with a back kick on Bharat. 

  • November 28, 2024 19:58
    Toss Update | Score will read UP - Jaipur

    UP Yoddhas won the toss and elected the court, Jaipur Pink Panthers to raid first. 

  • November 28, 2024 19:26
    Arjun loves playing vs Yoddhas
  • November 28, 2024 19:08
    Starting Lineups out | UP vs Jaipur

    UP Yoddhas - Sumit (c), Bharat, Mahender, Gagan, Bhavani, Nitesh, Ashu


    Jaipur Pink Panthers - Arjun (c), Reza, Ankush, Surjeet, Neeraj, Lucky, Shrikant 

  • November 28, 2024 19:03
    First Match - UP vs Jaipur

    PKL 28.jpg

  • November 28, 2024 19:03
    Dates and venue of Pro Kabaddi League 11 playoffs and final are out

    Pro Kabaddi League 11 playoffs and final to be held in Pune

    The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Playoffs and Final will be held at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from December 26 to December 29, 2024, announced the organisers on Wednesday.

  • November 28, 2024 19:01
    Current PKL 11 table standings!!!

    Screenshot (43).png

  • November 28, 2024 18:54
    Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11.

  • November 28, 2024 18:17
    Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered

    PKL 11: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • November 28, 2024 18:17
    Live-streaming info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • November 28, 2024 18:16
    Greetings!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium on November 28, 2024. UP Yoddhas will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match, while U Mumba will face Telugu Titans in the second. 

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates. 

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
