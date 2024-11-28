Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas 4-4 Jaipur Pink Panthers; U Mumba faces Telugu Titans later

Key Updates
- November 28, 2024 20:1515-8
Neeraj Narwal is claiming a touch point.
Jaipur challenges.
- November 28, 2024 20:1415-8
UP gets a bonus point. Bhavani is leading Up’s raiding.
- November 28, 2024 20:1314-8 | Jaipur ALL-OUT
Yoddhas inflict ALL-OUT on Jaipur.
- November 28, 2024 20:1211-7
Another touch point for UP. Jaipur down to last man.
- November 28, 2024 20:1010-7
UP gets another raid point. Yoddhas has a three point lead.
- November 28, 2024 20:089-7
Bhavani gets two touch point on a do-or-die raid.
- November 28, 2024 20:087-7
Arjun gets a bonus point on a do-or-die raid.
- November 28, 2024 20:067-6
Gagan gets a touch on Surjeet.
- November 28, 2024 20:056-6
Shrikant Yadav is also dashed out on a do-or-die raid. Mahender is also out. One point each.
- November 28, 2024 20:055-5
Bhavani Rajput on the first do-or-die raid of the match is dashed out.
- November 28, 2024 20:035-4
Arjun is sent to the bench again by UP.
- November 28, 2024 20:024-4
Gagan is sent to the bench by Jaipur’s defence. Ohh, two points to UP and a solitary point to Jaipuir.
- November 28, 2024 20:012-3
Neeraj gets a touch on Bhavani.
- November 28, 2024 20:002-2
UP gets a point and then Arjun is taken down. 2 All.
- November 28, 2024 19:590-1
Arjun on the first raid gets a touch point with a back kick on Bharat.
- November 28, 2024 19:58Toss Update | Score will read UP - Jaipur
UP Yoddhas won the toss and elected the court, Jaipur Pink Panthers to raid first.
- November 28, 2024 19:26Arjun loves playing vs Yoddhas
- November 28, 2024 19:08Starting Lineups out | UP vs Jaipur
UP Yoddhas - Sumit (c), Bharat, Mahender, Gagan, Bhavani, Nitesh, Ashu
Jaipur Pink Panthers - Arjun (c), Reza, Ankush, Surjeet, Neeraj, Lucky, Shrikant
- November 28, 2024 19:03First Match - UP vs Jaipur
- November 28, 2024 19:03Dates and venue of Pro Kabaddi League 11 playoffs and final are out
- November 28, 2024 19:01Current PKL 11 table standings!!!
- November 28, 2024 18:17Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered
- November 28, 2024 18:17Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- November 28, 2024 18:16Greetings!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium on November 28, 2024. UP Yoddhas will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match, while U Mumba will face Telugu Titans in the second.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: KBFC 0-1 FCG; Suresh error as Boris scores to give Gaurs lead
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas 4-4 Jaipur Pink Panthers; U Mumba faces Telugu Titans later
- Champions Trophy 2025: PCB lays conditions for accepting hybrid model amid impasse with India
- Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepts a one-month suspension in doping case
- ZIM vs PAK, 3rd ODI Highlights: Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by 99 runs, wins series 2-1
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE