Champions Trophy 2025: PCB to consider hybrid model only if it also applies to India for remaining tournament cycle till 2031

India is scheduled to host the Women’s World Cup next year, an Asia Cup in 2025, followed by the men’s T20 World Cup in 2026 and a Champions Trophy in 2029.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 20:05 IST , MUMBAI - 3 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar,Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left).
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left). | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left). | Photo Credit: AP

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) board gears up for its virtual meeting on Friday to discuss the fate of the Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board could put a condition on the proposed hybrid model.

Sources have indicated that the PCB has sought a reasonable or acceptable proposal from the ICC and has signalled that a hybrid model can be considered ‘only if the same is employed for other major tournaments to be hosted by India for the remaining tournament cycle’ till 2031.

This comes in the wake of PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi’s similar statements in a media interaction on Wednesday.

India is scheduled to host the Women’s World Cup next year, an Asia Cup in 2025, followed by the men’s T20 World Cup in 2026 and a Champions Trophy in 2029, and if the PCB eventually sticks to its condition, the Pakistan team might be reluctant to tour India.

READ | Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: Not possible for Pakistan to play in India as they‘re not sending team here, says PCB chief Naqvi

For now, efforts are on to end the Champions Trophy impasse and ensure that the tournament is eventually held in hybrid model - with the United Arab Emirates hosting India’s matches, one semifinal and also the final if India makes it and Pakistan playing its homes at home, host a semifinal and in case India does not make it to the final, the final could also be allotted to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

While there’s a school of thought that the option of hosting the tournament in a different country, with the option of the PCB retaining hosting rights, could also be deliberated. But several sources indicate that with barely a couple of months left for the tournament, it could be a logistical nightmare to do so.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has once again made it clear that it won’t send its teams to Pakistan for the ICC event, and the recent political protests in Islamabad, which forced the Sri Lanka A team to return home midway through the tour, has further bolstered its stand.

India hasn’t travelled to Pakistan since 2006-07, even though the Pakistan team has been to India twice in the last decade - in 2016 and 2023 - to feature in ICC tournaments. Last week, the PCB chief Naqvi had indicated that he’s open to dialogues with the BCCI and find a solution to the ongoing problem, and also claimed that so far, they had heard nothing from their Indian counterparts.

The ICC board comprises representatives from 12 full members, three representatives from associate members, an independent director and the ICC chairman and CEO.

The Champions Trophy, which was last held in England in 2017, is slated to be held between February 19 and March 9 next year.

