ZIM vs PAK LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Kamran Ghulam nears maiden ton, Pakistan eyes big finish

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, being played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Thursday.
Zimbabwe: Tawandanashe Marumani, Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (captain), Sean Williams, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed.
Pakistan wins the toss and opts to bat first against Zimbabwe.
LIVE STREAMING INFO
The 3rd ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be streamed live on the on the FanCode website and app.
