ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024: Groups, full schedule and fixtures list, venue, squads, live streaming info

The ACC U19 Asia Cup is set to begin on November 29 in Dubai and Sharjah with eight nations, split in two groups of four, fighting for the title.

Bangladesh is the defending champion of the 50-over tournament and has been grouped with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Nepal in Group A. India is in Group B with Pakistan, Japan and United Arab Emirates.

The top two teams from both groups will advance to the semifinals on December 6. The final is scheduled for December 8 in Dubai.

SCHEDULE 1. Afghanistan vs Bangladesh - 29 November - 10:30 AM - Dubai International Stadium 2. Sri Lanka vs Nepal - 29 November - 10:30 AM - Sharjah Cricket Stadium 3. India vs Pakistan - 30 November - 10:30 AM - ICC Academy Ground, Dubai 4. UAE vs Japan - 30 November - 10:30 AM - Sharjah Cricket Stadium 5. Bangladesh vs Nepal - 1 December - 10:30 AM - ICC Academy Ground, Dubai 6. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - 1 December - 10:30 AM - Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7. Pakistan vs UAE - 2 December - 10:30 AM - ICC Academy Ground, Dubai 8. India vs Japan - 2 December - 10:30 AM - Sharjah Cricket Stadium 9. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - 3 December - 10:30 AM - ICC Academy Ground, Dubai 10. Afghanistan vs Nepal - 3 December - 10:30 AM - Sharjah Cricket Stadium 11. Pakistan vs Japan - 4 December - 10:30 AM - ICC Academy Ground, Dubai 12. India vs UAE - 4 December - 10:30 AM - Sharjah Cricket Stadium 13. Semifinal 1 (A1 vs B2) - 6 December - 10:30 AM - ICC Academy Ground, Dubai 14. Semifinal 2 (A2 vs B1) - 6 December - 10:30 AM - Sharjah Cricket Stadium 15. Final - 8 December - 10:30 AM - ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai (All times are in IST)

SQUADS India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale (VC), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar. Afghanistan: Mehboob Khan (c/wk), Hamza Alikhil (wk), Uzair Khan, Faisal Khan, Barakatullah Ibrahimzai, Ezatullah Barikzai, Aziz Miakhil, Nazeef Amiri, Abdul Aziz, Nasratullah Nooristani, Khatir Stanikzai, Fahim Khewawal, Hafeez Zadran, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil. Japan: Koji Hardgrave Abe (c), Charles Hinze, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Hugo Kelly, Timothy Moore, Skyler Nakayama-Cook, Daniel Panckhurst, Nihar Parmar, Aditya Phadke, Aarav Tiwari, Kai Wall, Yuto Yageta, Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake, Max Yonekawa-Lynn. Nepal: Hemant Dhami (c), Arjun Kumal (vc), Dilshad Ali, Naren Bhatta, Roshan Biswakarma, Yubaraj Khatri, Ranjit Kumar, Uttam Magar (wk), Bipin Mahato, Dayanand Mandal, Aprajit Poudel, Naren Saud, Unish Thakuri, Abhiskeh Tiwari, Aakash Tripathi, Mayan Yadav, Rajesh Yadav, Santosh Yadav. Pakistan: Saad Baig (c/wk), Mohammad Ahmed, Haroon Arshad, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Huzefa, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Hassan Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Faham-ul-Haq, Ali Raza, Mohammad Riazullah, Abdul Subhan, Farhan Yousuf, Umar Zaib. Bangladesh: Al Fahad, Ashrafuzzaman Barenava, Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Debasish Sarkar Deba, Farid Hasan Faysal, Iabal Hasan Emon, Maruf Maidha, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rifat Beg, Rizan Hossan, Saad Islam Razin, Samiun Basir Ratul, Shihab James, Zawad Abrar (vc). Sri Lanka: Vihas Thewmika (c), Pulindu Perera, Thanuja Rajapakse, Dulnith Sigera, Lakvin Abeysinghe, Vimath Dinsara, Ramiru Perera, Kavija Gamage, Viran Chamuditha, Praveen Maneesha, Yenula Dewthusa, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Newton Ranjithkumar, Kugadas Mathulan, Geethika de Silva. UAE: Aayan Khan (c), Aryan Saxena, Akshat Rai, Abdullah Tarique, Aliasgar Shums, Ethan D’Souza, Fasiur Rahman, Harsh Desai, Karan Dhiman, Muddit Agarwal, Noorullah Ayoubi, Rachit Ghosh, Rayan Khan, Uddish Suri and Yayin Kiran.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live streaming for the ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup 2024?

All the games from the ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Where to watch the live telecast of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024?

Matches from the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.