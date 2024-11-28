 />
Former French Open champion Yannick Noah takes charge of para tennis at national federation

The French tennis federation said in a statement that Noah will be in charge of coordinating wheelchair, visually-impaired as well as deaf and hard-of-hearing tennis activities.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 15:33 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Former French Open champion Yannick Noah will be the new head of France's para tennis from next year.
FILE PHOTO: Former French Open champion Yannick Noah will be the new head of France's para tennis from next year. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former French Open champion Yannick Noah will be the new head of France’s para tennis from next year. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Yannick Noah, the 1983 French Open champion, was appointed on Thursday as the new head of France’s para tennis beginning next year.

The French tennis federation said in a statement that Noah will be in charge of coordinating wheelchair, visually-impaired as well as deaf and hard-of-hearing tennis activities.

Noah had first experience with disability tennis over the summer when he led the France men’s wheelchair tennis team at the Paris Paralympic Games.

“His main role will be to continue structuring the para tennis department by steering the training and ‘high level’ strategy and supporting the development of all para tennis activities across the country,” the French tennis federation said.

Noah, a celebrity in his home country, is the last man from France to win a Grand Slam singles title and reached a career-best No. 3 in the ATP rankings in 1986. He later led his country’s Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup teams to titles.

He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2005.

Noah said he was “delighted” by his appointment to lead a “new mission, which is particularly close to my heart.”

“I had an incredible human experience working alongside the players in the French wheelchair tennis team at the Paralympic Games in Paris and I didn’t want this great story to end there,” he added.

