SA vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Jayasuriya removes Jansen on 13; Mulder retires hurt

Day 2 of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played at Kingsmead, Durban
TOSS
Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to field first.
PLAYING XIs
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando
LIVE STREAMING INFO
The South Africa vs Sri Lanka first Test match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sports 18 network .
