SA vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Jayasuriya removes Jansen on 13; Mulder retires hurt

SA vs SL: Catch the live score and updates from Day 2 of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played at Kingsmead, Durban.

Updated : Nov 28, 2024 14:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara celebrates with teammates after bowling South Africa’s David Bedingham 4 runs during day one of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara celebrates with teammates after bowling South Africa’s David Bedingham 4 runs during day one of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara celebrates with teammates after bowling South Africa’s David Bedingham 4 runs during day one of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 2 of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played at Kingsmead, Durban

TOSS

Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to field first.

PLAYING XIs

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka first Test match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sports 18 network .

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation's last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: "Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?," asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
