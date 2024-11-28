 />
Syed Modi International 2024: Sindhu edges out Ira Sharma, advances to third round; Lakshya to play later in the day

Sindhu moved to the third round of the Syed Modi India International 2024 with a 21-10, 12-21, 21-15 win in 49 minutes.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 12:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
PV Sindu in action against Anmol Kharab in the first round of Syed Modi Badminton Championship.
PV Sindu in action against Anmol Kharab in the first round of Syed Modi Badminton Championship. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

PV Sindu in action against Anmol Kharab in the first round of Syed Modi Badminton Championship. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

PV Sindhu was pushed to a third game by compatriot Ira Sharma but ultimately prevailed 21-10, 12-21, 21-15 on Thursday in the second round of the Syed Modi India International 2024 in Lucknow.

The two-time Olympic medallist was trailing 13-10 in the deciding game before making a strong comeback to settle the contest in 49 minutes.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will take on Israel’s Daniil Dubovenko.

Earlier, the mixed doubles pairing of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila cruised past Mohit and Lakshita Jaglan with a commanding 21-7, 21-13 victory. Crasto is set to return to the court for a second time on Thursday, teaming up with Ashwini Ponappa in the women’s doubles second round.

MORE TO FOLLOW

