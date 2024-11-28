India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI Tour match: Rohit Sharma’s men opt for rest day ahead of pink-ball practice game

The Indian team preferred to rest in Canberra on Thursday. With the day-and-night game against the Prime Minister’s XI scheduled at the Manuka Oval on Saturday and Sunday, Rohit Sharma’s men will resume training on Friday.

India secured a remarkable 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test in Perth to go 1-0 up in the series.

India, led by Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of regular captain Rohit, dismissed Australia for 238 in the final session of day four.

This victory marks India’s fifth win and just two losses in its last nine Tests in Australia, dating back to the 2018-19 tour.