India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI Tour match: Rohit Sharma’s men opt for rest day ahead of pink-ball practice game

This match is seen as a dress-rehearsal for the second Test at Adelaide under lights from December 6.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 13:14 IST , Canberra - 1 MIN READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, centre, poses for a photograph with members of the Indian cricket team during a reception at Parliament House in Canberra.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, centre, poses for a photograph with members of the Indian cricket team during a reception at Parliament House in Canberra. | Photo Credit: AP
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, centre, poses for a photograph with members of the Indian cricket team during a reception at Parliament House in Canberra. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian team preferred to rest in Canberra on Thursday. With the day-and-night game against the Prime Minister’s XI scheduled at the Manuka Oval on Saturday and Sunday, Rohit Sharma’s men will resume training on Friday.

India secured a remarkable 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test in Perth to go 1-0 up in the series.

India, led by Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of regular captain Rohit, dismissed Australia for 238 in the final session of day four.

This victory marks India’s fifth win and just two losses in its last nine Tests in Australia, dating back to the 2018-19 tour.

India vs Australia /

Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
