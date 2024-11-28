 />
Frank Lampard appointed head coach of Coventry City, replaces Mark Robins

Robins, who had remained in charge of the Sky Blues for seven years, was shown the door after a slow start to the season, wherein the team has won just thrice in its last 10 matches.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 15:52 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Lampard comes into the job with experience as manager at Chelsea, Everton and Derby County.
Lampard comes into the job with experience as manager at Chelsea, Everton and Derby County. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Lampard comes into the job with experience as manager at Chelsea, Everton and Derby County. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Coventry City appointed former England and Chelsea midfielder as its head coach, days after dismissing Mark Robins, the EFL Championship side said announced on Thursday.

Robins, who had remained in charge of the Sky Blues for seven years, was shown the door after a slow start to the season, wherein the team has won just thrice in its last 10 matches.

“Coventry City are delighted to announce the appointment of Frank Lampard as the Club’s new Head Coach,” the club said in an official statement.

“The 46-year-old has signed a two and a half year contract with the Sky Blues and will take charge of City for the first time this Saturday against Cardiff City at the Coventry Building Society Arena.”

Coventry, with four wins off 17 matches, sits 17th in the league standings, with Lampard being the first appointment under the club’s new owner Doug King.

“I am delighted that Frank Lampard has agreed to join our club as Head Coach. Frank cut his teeth in the Championship and knows what is needed in this League to be successful,” King was quoted in a media release.

Lampard returns to management after an year, with his last stint being an interim one at Chelsea after the departure of Graham Potter. Having started his managerial career at Derby County in 2018, he has coaches Everton and Chelsea so far.

“I am delighted that Frank Lampard has agreed to join our club as Head Coach. Frank cut his teeth in the Championship and knows what is needed in this League to be successful. His experiences thereafter at Chelsea and Everton will ensure he brings to our talented squad clear understanding of exactly what is needed to succeed at the very top level that we as a Club are striving to reach,” King added.

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
