Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: KBFC 0-1 FCG; Suresh error as Boris scores to give Gaurs lead

KBFC vs FCG: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa at the JLN Stadium in Kochi.

Updated : Nov 28, 2024 20:12 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa at the JLN Stadium in Kochi.

  • November 28, 2024 20:08
    37’- KBFC 0-0 FCG; McHugh with an attempt

    Manolo Marquez livid on the sidelines as Carl McHugh tries a looping shot, but like most of Goa’s chances, it goes over the crossbar.

  • November 28, 2024 20:06
    35’- KBFC 0-0 FCG; Audacious attempt from the Spaniard

    Guarrotxena sees Sachin Suresh slightly off his line and tries to test him with a long-ranger, but sends it behind for a goal kick.

  • November 28, 2024 20:03
    32’- KBFC 0-0 FCG; Drinks break

    Plenty of chances for both sides but the final finish continues to elude them. With 15 odd minutes to go, can either side break the deadlock?

  • November 28, 2024 20:00
    29’- KBFC 0-0 FCG; Drazic with another attempt

    Drazic is finding himself busy in and around the Blasters box as he tries to volley a cross towards the goal but only sends it above the crossbar.

  • November 28, 2024 19:57
    26’- KBFC 0-0 FCG; WOODWORK!

    Worldie of a shot that! Iker Guarrotxena lets one fly and with the help of a slight deflection, the shot only shakes the upright! Mighty close from the Gaurs there.

  • November 28, 2024 19:51
    20’- KBFC 0-0 FCG; Goa now!

    Just like that, FC Goa almost found itself on the scoresheet with Drazic finding the side netting with his shot. Perhaps a better first touch would have reaped a better result.

  • November 28, 2024 19:50
    19’- KBFC 0-0 FCG; Host getting closer

    No one is able to get their shot away at the edge of Goa’s box as Kerala inches closer to breaking the deadlock.

  • November 28, 2024 19:43
    11’- KBFC 0-0 FCG; Vibin with a sighter

    And just like that, the Blasters deploy an attack with just a few passes after retrieving the ball. Vibin Mohanan is passed the ball just at the edge of the box, who then tries to trouble the ‘keeper. However, Hrithik sees all of the ball and collects it comfortably.

  • November 28, 2024 19:41
    10’- KBFC 0-0 FCG; Teams getting warmed up

    FC Goa is slowly coming into the match, trying to break down the host’s defence. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, is happy to sit back and hit its opponents on the counter.

  • November 28, 2024 19:34
    3’- KBFC 0-0 FCG; Noah with the first chance

    Rahul KP sets up Noah Sadaoui as the Moroccan tries his luck first time but skies his shot way over the crossbar.

  • November 28, 2024 19:31
    KICKOFF!

    The first half is underway at the JLN Stadium in Kochi.

  • November 28, 2024 19:18
    Match about to start

    Both sides are coming into this fixture after a win. Which side can continue the winning streak? Or will we see a high-scoring draw?

  • November 28, 2024 19:04
    The travelling fans have turned up at the JLN stadium!

  • November 28, 2024 19:00
    Here’s what India’s Sports Minister hopes for Indian Football

    India can reach FIFA ranking below 50 in the next decade: Mansukh Mandaviya

    AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey met with Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on November 28, 2024, to discuss the expansion of AIFF-FIFA academies in India.

  • November 28, 2024 18:49
    KERALA BLASTERS STARTING XI
  • November 28, 2024 18:46
    FC GOA STARTING XI
  • November 28, 2024 18:20
    Match preview

    After getting back to winning ways in style with a 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC following three consecutive losses, Kerala Blasters will be keen to use the same formula when they take on FC Goa in the ISL at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday.

    Goa, currently sixth in the ISL table with 12 points (one more than ninth-placed Blasters), beat strong sides Bengaluru and Punjab in its last two games but that was three weeks ago before the international break, and it will be interesting to see if the team is able to maintain that momentum.

    FULL PREVIEW:

    ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters keen to use same winning strategy against Goa

    Goa, currently sixth in the ISL table with 12 points (one more than ninth-placed Blasters), beat strong sides Bengaluru and Punjab in its last two games and will hope to maintain that momentum.

  • November 28, 2024 18:12
    Where to watch Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE?

    The Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa will be LIVE telecast on the Sports18 network.

    The match will also be LIVE streamed on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates from the fixture.

