Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch KBFC v FCG; Preview; Predicted Lineups

Here’s all you need to know about the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa in Kochi on Thursday.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blasters players during a practice session ahead of their match against FC Goa in Kochi on Wednesday.
Kerala Blasters players during a practice session ahead of their match against FC Goa in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT/The Hindu
Kerala Blasters players during a practice session ahead of their match against FC Goa in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT/The Hindu

PREVIEW

After getting back to winning ways in style with a 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC following three consecutive losses, Kerala Blasters will be keen to use the same formula when they take on FC Goa in the ISL at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday.

Goa, currently sixth in the ISL table with 12 points (one more than ninth-placed Blasters), beat strong sides Bengaluru and Punjab in its last two games but that was three weeks ago before the international break, and it will be interesting to see if the team is able to maintain that momentum.

PREDICTED XIs

Kerala Blasters: Sachin (GK), Sandeep, Hormipam, Drincic, Naocha, Vibin, Freddy, Korou, Luna, Noah, Jimenez

FC Goa: Hrithik (GK), Boris, Odei, Jhingan, Sangwan, Tavora, Ayush Chhetri, Yasir, Guarrotxena, Drazic, Sadiku

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO

When will Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
The Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa will kick off on Thursday, November 28, at 7:30 pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
Where to watch Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match LIVE?
The Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa will be LIVE telecast on the Sports18 network.
The match will also be LIVE streamed on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates from the fixture.

Kerala Blasters /

ISL 2024-25 /

Indian Super League /

FC Goa

