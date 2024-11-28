Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch KBFC v FCG; Preview; Predicted Lineups

PREVIEW
After getting back to winning ways in style with a 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC following three consecutive losses, Kerala Blasters will be keen to use the same formula when they take on FC Goa in the ISL at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday.
Goa, currently sixth in the ISL table with 12 points (one more than ninth-placed Blasters), beat strong sides Bengaluru and Punjab in its last two games but that was three weeks ago before the international break, and it will be interesting to see if the team is able to maintain that momentum.
PREDICTED XIs
Kerala Blasters: Sachin (GK), Sandeep, Hormipam, Drincic, Naocha, Vibin, Freddy, Korou, Luna, Noah, Jimenez
FC Goa: Hrithik (GK), Boris, Odei, Jhingan, Sangwan, Tavora, Ayush Chhetri, Yasir, Guarrotxena, Drazic, Sadiku
LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO
When will Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
Where to watch Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match LIVE?
