India can reach FIFA ranking below 50 in the next decade: Mansukh Mandaviya

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey met with Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on November 28, 2024, to discuss the expansion of AIFF-FIFA academies in India.

Currently, one such academy operates in Odisha and the plan is to build additional four AIFF-FIFA academies in different zones.

The academy was launched in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, after the visit of Mr Arsene Wenger, FIFA chief of global football development.

32 young players are currently training in the academy in Odisha. Mr Ged Roddy, FIFA TDS project director, is presently on a visit to India to review the project.

After the meeting, Dr Mandaviya expressed strong support for the initiative, emphasising the government’s commitment to sports development. He highlighted the importance of grassroots development, talent identification, and coach education in achieving India’s goal of a top-50 FIFA ranking within the next decade.

“An elaborate plan has to be chalked out and put in place for execution so that India can reach a FIFA ranking below 50 in the next ten years. India boasts one of the largest pools of young talent globally. The focus should be on grassroots, talent identification. They should be nurtured along with coach development which will be pivotal for the sports growth.

Rapid economic growth and an expanding middle class are reshaping attitudes towards sports. Parents are now encouraging children to balance academics with sports unlike earlier times,” said the minister.

He said, “The Government is committed to providing comprehensive support for sports development in India. Initiatives like new training centres and partnerships with international bodies will drive progress.”

AIFF chief emphasised the need for more state of the art academies given the size and population of a vast country like India. He also added that the success of this project will make India qualify for U17 World cup on its own merit in the near future.

“Presently in India, there are 25 fully professional clubs in the ISL and the I-League. In addition to that, there are 80 AIFF-accredited academies, all these teams are having under-13 age group category teams, the details have been presented to the ministry.

“If these U13 category players of 105 teams can follow the same Football Philosophy under FIFA’s technical guidance through five zonal AIFF-FIFA Academies, then it will lead us to having 110 teams of U13 category. Through this initiative we can create nearly 3300 players (if there are 30 players in each team), who will grow up through same football philosophy. The success of this project may well lead India to qualify for the U17 World cup in its own merit,” said Chaubey.