SA vs SL: Sri Lanka bowled out for its lowest total in Tests

Sri Lanka was bowled out for 42, its lowest Test total in history during the day two of the first Test against South Africa in Durban on Thurday.

Marco Jansen razed through Sri Lanka’s batting line-up with seven wickets, while Gerald Coetzee claimed two and Kagiso Rabada opening the proceedings with a wicket.

Sri Lanka’s innings was wrapped up in just 13.5 overs, conceding a first innings lead of 149.

The island nation’s previous lowest was 71 against Pakistan at Kandy in 1994.