Sri Lanka was bowled out for 42, its lowest Test total in history during the day two of the first Test against South Africa in Durban on Thurday.
Marco Jansen razed through Sri Lanka’s batting line-up with seven wickets, while Gerald Coetzee claimed two and Kagiso Rabada opening the proceedings with a wicket.
Sri Lanka’s innings was wrapped up in just 13.5 overs, conceding a first innings lead of 149.
The island nation’s previous lowest was 71 against Pakistan at Kandy in 1994.
Latest on Sportstar
- SA vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Jansen seven-for helps South Africa dismiss Sri Lanka for 42, take 149-run lead
- SA vs SL: Sri Lanka bowled out for its lowest total in Tests
- ZIM vs PAK LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Zimbabwe loses two early wickets in 304 chase
- Liverpool vs Real Madrid highlights, LIV 2-0 RMA, Champions League 2024-25: Mac Allister, Gakpo goals guide Reds to win and top of the table
- Indian Golf Union elections postponed after Returning Officer resigns
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE