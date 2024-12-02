Uttarakhand to host 38th National Games from January 28

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday annnounced the dates and events for the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

The event will bring together athletes from across the country for a total of 36 sporting disciplines.

As per the original Memorandum of Understanding signed between the IOA and the Uttarakhand State Olympic Association (USOA) in 2014, the National Games were set to include competitions in 34 sports disciplines.

After the Government of Uttarakhand reaffirmed its readiness to host the National Games with all the sports agreed upon last year, the IOA president PT Usha and the GTCC in its recent meeting approved 32 sports disciplines and four demonstration sports events for the 38th edition.

“The National Games in Uttarakhand promise to be a landmark event in promoting both traditional and modern sports in India. The inclusion of demonstration sports like Kalarippayattu, Yogasana, Mallakhamb, and Rafting reflects our commitment to honouring India’s rich heritage while encouraging new opportunities for athletes,” Usha said.

List of all sports which are set to be a part of the 38th National Games programme Athletics, Aquatics, Archery, Badminton, Basketball, Lawn Bowls, Boxing, Canoeing & Kayaking, Cycling, Fencing, Football, Golf, Gymnastics, Handball (Indoor and Beach), Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi (Indoor and Beach), Kho Kho, Modern Pentathlon, Netball, Rowing, Rugby, Shooting, Squash, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Triathlon, Volleyball (Indoor and Beach), Weightlifting, Wrestling, Wushu. Demonstration Sports Kalarippayattu, Yogasana, Mallakhamb, Rafting