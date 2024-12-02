 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Uttarakhand to host 38th National Games from January 28

The Indian Olympic Association on Monday annnounced the dates and events for the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 18:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tamil Nadu’s C.A. Bhavani Devi had won gold in Women’s Sabre Individual Fencing at the 37th National Games in Goa.
Tamil Nadu’s C.A. Bhavani Devi had won gold in Women’s Sabre Individual Fencing at the 37th National Games in Goa. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu’s C.A. Bhavani Devi had won gold in Women’s Sabre Individual Fencing at the 37th National Games in Goa. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday annnounced the dates and events for the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

The event will bring together athletes from across the country for a total of 36 sporting disciplines.

As per the original Memorandum of Understanding signed between the IOA and the Uttarakhand State Olympic Association (USOA) in 2014, the National Games were set to include competitions in 34 sports disciplines.

After the Government of Uttarakhand reaffirmed its readiness to host the National Games with all the sports agreed upon last year, the IOA president PT Usha and the GTCC in its recent meeting approved 32 sports disciplines and four demonstration sports events for the 38th edition.

“The National Games in Uttarakhand promise to be a landmark event in promoting both traditional and modern sports in India. The inclusion of demonstration sports like Kalarippayattu, Yogasana, Mallakhamb, and Rafting reflects our commitment to honouring India’s rich heritage while encouraging new opportunities for athletes,” Usha said.

List of all sports which are set to be a part of the 38th National Games programme
Athletics, Aquatics, Archery, Badminton, Basketball, Lawn Bowls, Boxing, Canoeing & Kayaking, Cycling, Fencing, Football, Golf, Gymnastics, Handball (Indoor and Beach), Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi (Indoor and Beach), Kho Kho, Modern Pentathlon, Netball, Rowing, Rugby, Shooting, Squash, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Triathlon, Volleyball (Indoor and Beach), Weightlifting, Wrestling, Wushu.
Demonstration Sports
Kalarippayattu, Yogasana, Mallakhamb, Rafting

Related Topics

National Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Uttarakhand to host 38th National Games from January 28
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mbappe takes PSG wage dispute to French league committee
    AFP
  3. Horner says Red Bull will let Perez ‘come to his own conclusions’
    Reuters
  4. Next Gen ATP Finals 2024: All you need to know about tournament-record prize money
    Team Sportstar
  5. On the sidelines of watching World Championship, fans play chess with Anand in Singapore
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Uttarakhand to host 38th National Games from January 28
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, December 1: Asian women’s handball championship in Delhi between December 3-10
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sports schedule, December 2024: World Chess Championship, Border Gavaskar Trophy, Hockey India League and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 30: Pranavi Urs tied in third place after round two in Malaga
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics: Anti-war protestor gets 8,000-euro fine for attempt to disrupt men’s 100m final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Uttarakhand to host 38th National Games from January 28
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mbappe takes PSG wage dispute to French league committee
    AFP
  3. Horner says Red Bull will let Perez ‘come to his own conclusions’
    Reuters
  4. Next Gen ATP Finals 2024: All you need to know about tournament-record prize money
    Team Sportstar
  5. On the sidelines of watching World Championship, fans play chess with Anand in Singapore
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment