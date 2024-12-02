 />
On the sidelines of watching World Championship, fans play chess with Anand in Singapore

Mencarelli, who flew in from Sofia in Bulgaria, was one of the 10 fortunate players who got to take on Anand at Resorts World Sentosa, the venue of the World chess championship.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 18:01 IST , SINGAPORE - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Viswanathan Anand during a simultaneous display, a side event, at the World Chess Championship in Singapore.
Viswanathan Anand during a simultaneous display, a side event, at the World Chess Championship in Singapore. | Photo Credit: P.K. Ajith Kumar
Viswanathan Anand during a simultaneous display, a side event, at the World Chess Championship in Singapore. | Photo Credit: P.K. Ajith Kumar

Matteo Mencarelli didn’t quite anticipate that little chat with Viswanathan Anand. When he resigned his game during the display of simultaneous chess by the five-time World champion, he was told that he might have got a draw.

Mencarelli, who flew in from Sofia in Bulgaria, was one of the 10 fortunate players who got to take on Anand at Resorts World Sentosa, the venue of the World chess championship.

“Anand told me that he was planning to offer me a draw before I made a stupid move with my king earlier in the game,” says Mencarelli, who works for a think-tank focussing on the Middle East. “It was very kind of him to have said that and he has been a favourite player of mine.”

READ MORE | Viswanathan Anand: A psychological duel has taken centrestage at FIDE World Chess Championship

Cheng Liu and Ariel Wang have come in to watch the World Chess Championship from Shanghai.
Cheng Liu and Ariel Wang have come in to watch the World Chess Championship from Shanghai. | Photo Credit: P.K. AJITH KUMAR
Cheng Liu and Ariel Wang have come in to watch the World Chess Championship from Shanghai. | Photo Credit: P.K. AJITH KUMAR

There are many who have travelled to Singapore to watch Ding Liren and D. Gukesh battle it out for the World title, like Stuart Currey from Hong Kong.

Cheng Liu and Ariel Wang have come in from Shanghai, and would of course be happy to see their fellow-countryman Ding triumph. “But Gukesh is a very strong young player,” says Liu. “The match is exciting and we both are happy that we could play against Anand.”

Anand, who is also the FIDE deputy president, says the level of chess he encountered was quite high. “Good openings, defensive resources and all that I tried was to follow a strategy of wearing them down slowly,” he says. “I also was very impressed by the youth event that I went to for the prize-giving. I think something is starting in Singapore with regards to chess.”

Related Topics

World Chess Championship /

Ding Liren /

D. Gukesh /

World Chess Championships

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

