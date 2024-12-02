Kumar Nitesh, a gold medallist at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, was nominated along with three others for the men’s Para Badminton Player of the Year, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a statement on Monday.
Nitesh, who made his international debut in 2016 is also a two-time silver and one-time bronze medallist at the World Championships. At the French capital, he struck gold in SL3 category, beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain.
The 29-year-old will be competing for the award with China’s Qu Zimo (WH1), Malaysia’s Cheah Liek Hou (SU5) and Daiki Kajiwara (WH2) from Japan, all of whom are two-time gold medallists at the Paralympics.
ALSO READ: ‘Pressure will always be there’: Treesa and Gayatri set sights on World Finals after maiden Super 300 win
In women’s category, Liu Yu Tong, Li Feng Mei, Leani Ratri Oktila and Sarina Satomi have been nominated for the award.
Qu, Liu, Oktila and Li have a shot at a double, as they have also been nominated for the Para Badminton Pair of the Year with respective partners Mai Jian Peng, Yin Meng Lu, Hikmat Ramdani and Lin Naili.
The winners will be announced during the BWF World Tour Finals Gala Dinner on December 9.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 champion Kumar Nitesh nominated for Para Badminton ‘Player of the Year’ Award
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of qualified teams after Botafogo wins Copa Libertadores
- ITTF Mixed Team World Cup: India loses to China, suffers second consecutive defeat in group stage
- AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Dress rehearsal at Canberra leaves door open for India to rejig batting order
- Juan Martin Del Potro retirement: The Argentine star who broke Nadal-Federer hegemony at US Open 2009
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE