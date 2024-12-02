Paris 2024 champion Kumar Nitesh nominated for Para Badminton ‘Player of the Year’ Award

Kumar Nitesh, a gold medallist at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, was nominated along with three others for the men’s Para Badminton Player of the Year, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a statement on Monday.

Nitesh, who made his international debut in 2016 is also a two-time silver and one-time bronze medallist at the World Championships. At the French capital, he struck gold in SL3 category, beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain.

The 29-year-old will be competing for the award with China’s Qu Zimo (WH1), Malaysia’s Cheah Liek Hou (SU5) and Daiki Kajiwara (WH2) from Japan, all of whom are two-time gold medallists at the Paralympics.

In women’s category, Liu Yu Tong, Li Feng Mei, Leani Ratri Oktila and Sarina Satomi have been nominated for the award.

Qu, Liu, Oktila and Li have a shot at a double, as they have also been nominated for the Para Badminton Pair of the Year with respective partners Mai Jian Peng, Yin Meng Lu, Hikmat Ramdani and Lin Naili.

The winners will be announced during the BWF World Tour Finals Gala Dinner on December 9.