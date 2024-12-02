 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs JPN, U-19 Asia Cup 2024: India picks up first win after beating Japan by 211 runs; Amaan scores ton

Besides Amaan, Karthikeya made 57 off 49 balls with the help of five fours and one six, while Mhatre’s fiery 29-ball 54-run knock featured six boundaries and four hits over the fence.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 18:57 IST , Sharjah - 2 MINS READ

PTI
It was an easy outing for the Indians, as they restricted Japan to 128 for 8, securing their first win in Group A. 
It was an easy outing for the Indians, as they restricted Japan to 128 for 8, securing their first win in Group A.  | Photo Credit: ACC/X
infoIcon

It was an easy outing for the Indians, as they restricted Japan to 128 for 8, securing their first win in Group A.  | Photo Credit: ACC/X

Mohamed Amaan led from the front with an unbeaten century, while KP Karthikeya and opener Ayush Mhatre made fifties to hand India a comfortable 211-run victory over minnow Japan in the Under-19 Asia Cup in Sharjah on Monday.

Amaan slammed an unbeaten 122 off just 118 balls, a knock studded with only seven boundaries, after India was put to bat.

Besides Amaan, Karthikeya made 57 off 49 balls with the help of five fours and one six, while Mhatre’s fiery 29-ball 54-run knock featured six boundaries and four hits over the fence.

C Andre Siddarth (38), Hardik Raj (25 not out), and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (23) also played useful knocks to help India post a mammoth 339 for 6 in its 50 overs.

READ MORE | India loses to Pakistan by 43 runs; IPL crorepati Vaibhav Suryavanshi fails to impress

Hugo Kelly (2/42) and Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake (2/84) took two wickets each for Japan.

It was an easy outing for the Indians, as they restricted Japan to 128 for 8, securing their first win in Group A. However, the Indians will be a little disappointed, as they failed to bowl out Japan.

After picking up two wickets earlier in the day, Kelly returned as Japan’s top-scorer with a gritty 50 off 111 balls. Charles Hinze remained unbeaten on 35.

For India, Karthikeya (2/21), Hardik Raj (2/9), and Chetan Sharma (2/14) shared six wickets between them.

India had lost to arch-rival Pakistan by 43 runs in its tournament opener. India will play United Arab Emirates in its final group game on Wednesday.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, scheduled for December 6, with the final slated for December 8.

Related stories

Related Topics

U-19 Asia Cup /

Under 19 Asia Cup /

India U-19 /

Japan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2024: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan to set the tone for final leg of PKL 11 in Pune
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs JPN, U-19 Asia Cup 2024: India picks up first win after beating Japan by 211 runs; Amaan scores ton
    PTI
  3. Uttarakhand to host 38th National Games from January 28
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mbappe takes PSG wage dispute to French league committee
    AFP
  5. Horner says Red Bull will let Perez ‘come to his own conclusions’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs JPN, U-19 Asia Cup 2024: India picks up first win after beating Japan by 211 runs; Amaan scores ton
    PTI
  2. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Dress rehearsal at Canberra leaves door open for India to rejig batting order
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Australia undergoes long training session on December 2, India to start training the next day
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Travis Head: Will be nice to tell the grandkids that I faced Jasprit Bumrah
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. NZ vs ENG: New Zealand coach Stead says Santner has a chance to face England in Wellington
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2024: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan to set the tone for final leg of PKL 11 in Pune
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs JPN, U-19 Asia Cup 2024: India picks up first win after beating Japan by 211 runs; Amaan scores ton
    PTI
  3. Uttarakhand to host 38th National Games from January 28
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mbappe takes PSG wage dispute to French league committee
    AFP
  5. Horner says Red Bull will let Perez ‘come to his own conclusions’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment