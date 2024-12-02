AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Australia undergoes long training session on December 2, India to start training the next day

Australia got down to do the hard yards at the Adelaide Oval here on Monday.

With the second Test scheduled to commence on Friday, the host had a long training session. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, both searching for runs, batted in the nets.

Earlier, batter Travis Head said that he was acutely conscious of India’s strengths, quadrupled by Jasprit Bumrah’s role as a spearhead.

“I am lucky that I have faced him a few times, and I know what’s coming; I just need to start well. He is unique. Jasprit is probably going to go down as one of the greatest fast bowlers, and it will be nice to tell the grandkids that I faced him,” Head told the media here on Monday.

The 295-run loss in Perth has been dealt with, and Head elaborated: “We didn’t have a very good week, but we have got four more opportunities. The writing was on the wall pretty quickly in that Test, and we were pushing uphill.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma’s men flew in from Canberra and opted to rest. The Indians will commence their pre-game routines on Tuesday with a stint under lights at night.

Having got a feel of the pink ball during the warm-up fixture against the Prime Minister’s XI at Canberra on Sunday, the visitors are keen to get more of the same in the coming days.