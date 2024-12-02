Tennis Premier League 2024: Preview, teams, players, format, live streaming info

The country’s leading tennis players, Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, Ankita Raina and Sahaja Yamalapalli, will be in action along with a bunch of foreign players in the sixth edition of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) to be played at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) from Tuesday.

All the eight teams will be in action, on a 25-point format, on the first five days. The top four teams, in terms of the highest number of points won, will compete in the semifinals on December 8, which will also feature the final.

The two founders of TPL, Kunal Thakkur and Mrinal Jain, have stepped up the support for players to the tune of two crore rupees in this edition. The focus of TPL continues to be better traction for Indian tennis and strengthening of the players base.

Live streaming info: All the TPL matches will be telecasted live on Jio Cinema and Sports 18-2 from 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The defending champion Bengaluru SG Pipers seems to have a balanced side, with Max Purcell, Ankita Raina and Anirudh Chandrasekar. It will play Chennai Smashers, represented by Hugo Gaston, Conny Perrin and Rithvik Bollipalli, in the fourth match on the opening day from 8.30 p.m.

Every match will have men’s singles, women’s singles, mixed doubles and men’s doubles, with the teams fighting for a total of 100 points.