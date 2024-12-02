 />
Tennis Premier League 2024: Preview, teams, players, format, live streaming info

Tennis Premier League 2024: Here is all you need to know about the sixth edition of the TPL to be played at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) from December 3.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 19:23 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohan Bopanna in action.
India’s Rohan Bopanna in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Rohan Bopanna in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The country’s leading tennis players, Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, Ankita Raina and Sahaja Yamalapalli, will be in action along with a bunch of foreign players in the sixth edition of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) to be played at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) from Tuesday.

All the eight teams will be in action, on a 25-point format, on the first five days. The top four teams, in terms of the highest number of points won, will compete in the semifinals on December 8, which will also feature the final.

The two founders of TPL, Kunal Thakkur and Mrinal Jain, have stepped up the support for players to the tune of two crore rupees in this edition. The focus of TPL continues to be better traction for Indian tennis and strengthening of the players base.

READ | Next Gen ATP Finals 2024: All you need to know about tournament-record prize money

Live streaming info:
All the TPL matches will be telecasted live on Jio Cinema and Sports 18-2 from 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The defending champion Bengaluru SG Pipers seems to have a balanced side, with Max Purcell, Ankita Raina and Anirudh Chandrasekar. It will play Chennai Smashers, represented by Hugo Gaston, Conny Perrin and Rithvik Bollipalli, in the fourth match on the opening day from 8.30 p.m.

Every match will have men’s singles, women’s singles, mixed doubles and men’s doubles, with the teams fighting for a total of 100 points.

Teams:
Shrachi Delhi Rarh Tigers: Aziz Dougaz, Iryna Shymanovich, Rohan Bopanna.
Chennai Smashers: Rithvik Bollipalli, Conny Perrin, Hugo Gaston.
Yash Mumbai Eagles: Karan Singh, Jacqueline Cristian, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan.
Punjab Patriots: Arjun Kadhe, Elina Avanesyan, S Mukund.
Bengaluru SG Pipers: Max Purcell, Ankita Raina, Anirudh Chandrasekar.
Gujarat Panthers: Sumit Nagal, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vijay Sundar Prashanth.
Bengal Wizards: Sriram Balaji, Petra Martic, Niki Poonacha.
Hyderabad Strikers: Benjamin Lock, Harriet Dart, Vishnu Vardhan.

