Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir to rejoin Indian team in Australia on Tuesday

India coach Gautam Gambhir is set to rejoin the team in Australia ahead of the second Test at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. He had flown back home due to a family emergency following India’s 295-run win in the series opener in Perth.

Gambhir missed the warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval, which was shortened to a 46-over per side game due to bad weather. He left for New Delhi on November 26, the scheduled final day of the first Test in Perth.

In Gambhir’s absence, assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, and Morne Morkel were in charge of the team for the pink-ball game against Prime Minister’s XI, which India won by six wickets.

India made a stunning start to the Border-Gavaskar series in Perth led by lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah. India was bowled out for 150 in the first innings, before bouncing back to bundle Australia out for just 104.

A much-improved batting performance in the third innings, led by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, paved the way for a crushing win for India.

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a pink-ball day-night fixture, will begin on December 6.

