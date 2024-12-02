 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir to rejoin Indian team in Australia on Tuesday

Gautam Gambhir had flown back home due to a family emergency following India’s 295-run win in the series opener in Perth.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 22:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India coach Gautam Gambhir.
India coach Gautam Gambhir. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India coach Gautam Gambhir. | Photo Credit: PTI

India coach Gautam Gambhir is set to rejoin the team in Australia ahead of the second Test at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. He had flown back home due to a family emergency following India’s 295-run win in the series opener in Perth.

Gambhir missed the warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval, which was shortened to a 46-over per side game due to bad weather. He left for New Delhi on November 26, the scheduled final day of the first Test in Perth.

In Gambhir’s absence, assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, and Morne Morkel were in charge of the team for the pink-ball game against Prime Minister’s XI, which India won by six wickets.

India made a stunning start to the Border-Gavaskar series in Perth led by lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah. India was bowled out for 150 in the first innings, before bouncing back to bundle Australia out for just 104.

A much-improved batting performance in the third innings, led by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, paved the way for a crushing win for India.

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a pink-ball day-night fixture, will begin on December 6.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

gautam gambhir /

India /

India vs Australia /

Australia /

Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Al Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bayern Munich’s draw at Dortmund plays no role ahead of German Cup game, says Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso
    Reuters
  3. Ding Chillin’ as defending champion defies preconceived odds at World Chess Championship 2024
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Santiago to host 2025 Women’s Junior World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Unsettled dues make FEI stall solidarity projects in India; EFI claims no outstanding payment
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir to rejoin Indian team in Australia on Tuesday
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former South Africa Test cricketers Tsolekile and Tsotsobe arrested over match-fixing
    AP
  3. IND vs JPN, U-19 Asia Cup 2024: India picks up first win after beating Japan by 211 runs; Amaan scores ton
    PTI
  4. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Dress rehearsal at Canberra leaves door open for India to rejig batting order
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Australia undergoes long training session on December 2, India to start training the next day
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Al Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bayern Munich’s draw at Dortmund plays no role ahead of German Cup game, says Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso
    Reuters
  3. Ding Chillin’ as defending champion defies preconceived odds at World Chess Championship 2024
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Santiago to host 2025 Women’s Junior World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Unsettled dues make FEI stall solidarity projects in India; EFI claims no outstanding payment
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment