 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Unsettled dues make FEI stall solidarity projects in India; EFI claims no outstanding payment

As per an email, EFI did not pay to FEI officials and coaches who helped the Indian riders prepare for the 2023 Asian Games.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 22:49 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Anush Agarwalla during the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
FILE PHOTO: Anush Agarwalla during the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Anush Agarwalla during the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: PTI

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) on Monday refused to grant India “solidarity projects” till the sport’s apex body in the country clears outstanding dues even as the national federation categorically rejected the charge.

Claiming that there are no unsettled payments, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) said the world body has erred by issuing such a communication.

EFI president Jagat Singh on Monday received an email from FEI official Francisco Lima, who informed him that the FEI Board has taken a few decisions on November 13.

Solidarity projects are developmental initiatives like conduct of courses for coaches.

As per the communication, EFI did not pay to FEI officials and coaches who helped the Indian riders prepare for the 2023 Asian Games.

READ MORE | Indian sports wrap, September 25: Equestrian Fouaad Mirza clinches top spot in Poland

Given the leadership situation here as well as the latest developments concerning the organisation of international events and courses in India, the apex body’s Board said it has decided that until all outstanding debts are settled with the FEI officials and the coaches hired to train the Indian athletes for the 2023 Asian Games, and the new Executive Committee is elected, it will not allocate its solidarity projects and courses to India.

The FEI also advised all officials against travelling to India for international events without prior payments.

The EFI, though, issued a rebuttal, saying that it was surprised to receive such a mail from the world governing body .

“The EFI would like to put on record that all the dues were cleared by it by November 20, 2024 and an official communication was made to FEI official Catrin Norinder who had acknowledged the receipt of the same.

“The EFI was taken by surprise when such a communication landed in its inbox from Francisco Lima and a detailed letter to the same was being issued today.

“We have written back to the FEI that there is a mistake on their part which needs correction. It has now come to light that the person who wrote today’s mail was on leave and was not aware that EFI had settled all the dues,” an EFI statement said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Equestrian Federation of India /

Equestrian

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Al Nassr vs Al Sadd in AFC Champions League Elite?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Unsettled dues make FEI stall solidarity projects in India; EFI claims no outstanding payment
    PTI
  3. Messi, Ronaldo only World XI nominees from clubs outside Europe as voted by players
    AP
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir to rejoin Indian team in Australia on Tuesday
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC beats Mohammedan SC, moves to seventh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Unsettled dues make FEI stall solidarity projects in India; EFI claims no outstanding payment
    PTI
  2. Mandaviya: Khelo India Scheme has Identified 2781 athletes, enhanced global sports performance
    PTI
  3. We need to prioritise sports, says Asian Para Games 2018 bronze medallist Nidhi Mishra
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Indian sports wrap, December 2: India begins Asian Handball Championship against Hong Kong
    Team Sportstar
  5. Uttarakhand to host 38th National Games from January 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Al Nassr vs Al Sadd in AFC Champions League Elite?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Unsettled dues make FEI stall solidarity projects in India; EFI claims no outstanding payment
    PTI
  3. Messi, Ronaldo only World XI nominees from clubs outside Europe as voted by players
    AP
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir to rejoin Indian team in Australia on Tuesday
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC beats Mohammedan SC, moves to seventh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment