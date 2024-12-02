 />
Laver Cup 2025: Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz announced as first players

Spaniard Alcaraz and American Fritz captivated tennis fans at the recent Laver Cup 2024 in Berlin. Their intense match, which saw Alcaraz emerge victorious, sealed victory for Team Europe in the 12th match of the competition.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 23:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz of Team Europe celebrates after winning a match Laver Cup 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz of Team Europe celebrates after winning a match Laver Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz of Team Europe celebrates after winning a match Laver Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz, are the first players confirmed for the eighth edition of the Laver Cup, to be held at Chase Center in San Francisco from September 19-21, 2025.

Spaniard Alcaraz and American Fritz captivated tennis fans at the recent Laver Cup 2024 in Berlin. Their intense match, which saw Alcaraz emerge victorious, sealed victory for Team Europe in the 12th match of the competition. As Team Europe secured the win, it set the stage for a renewed rivalry between these two rising stars at next year’s tournament.

At just 21, Alcaraz has already etched his name in tennis history. In 2022, he became the youngest world No. 1 and the first teenage Grand Slam champion at the US Open. His rapid ascent has continued with multiple ATP titles, two Wimbledon championships (2023 and 2024), a Roland Garros title (2024), and an Olympic silver medal.

ALSO READ | Next Gen ATP Finals 2024: All you need to know about tournament-record prize money

The Spaniard also contributed eight points to Team Europe’s tally in Laver Cup 2024.

Top-ranked American Fritz has solidified his status as a pivotal force on the tennis circuit in 2024. He clinched a bronze medal in doubles at the Paris Olympics and made a historic run to the US Open final. His exceptional year culminated in a runner-up finish at the Nitto ATP Finals, propelling him to a career-high world ranking of No. 4.

A key member of Team World, Fritz has participated in four Laver Cup editions, contributing to their historic victories in London (2022) and Vancouver (2023). With a strong 5-2 record at the event, he’s a valuable asset to the team.

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

