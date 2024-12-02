 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pavan Kampelli secures historic bronze medal in eFootball at Asian Esports Games

India’s Pavan Kampelli on Monday claimed the bronze medal in eFootball, the country’s first-ever podium finish in the event, at the 2024 Asian Esports Games in Bangkok.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 23:07 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Pavan Kampelli (extreme right) claimed the bronze medal in eFootball, the country’s first-ever podium finish in the event, at the 2024 Asian Esports Games.
Pavan Kampelli (extreme right) claimed the bronze medal in eFootball, the country’s first-ever podium finish in the event, at the 2024 Asian Esports Games. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Pavan Kampelli (extreme right) claimed the bronze medal in eFootball, the country’s first-ever podium finish in the event, at the 2024 Asian Esports Games. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s Pavan Kampelli on Monday claimed the bronze medal in eFootball, the country’s first-ever podium finish in the event, at the 2024 Asian Esports Games in Bangkok.

On way to the bronze medal, Pavan, popularly known as ‘Mr Tomboy’, also defeated the 2022 eFootball World Finals Winner (Mobile), Asgard Azizi of Team Indonesia, 2-1.

Pavan competed against some of the best eFootball players from across Asia and faced a tough start against eventual winner, TXRO of Team Thailand.

However, he showed remarkable resilience and bounced back by securing hard-fought victories over players from Indonesia, Syria, and Laos -- all with an identical 2-1 margin -- to bag the historic medal.

This performance allowed Pavan to advance to the Lower Bracket Final, where he fought TXRO valiantly for a spot in the Grand Finals, but suffered a narrow defeat there.

“Winning this bronze feels surreal. It’s a huge honour to represent India and bring home our first-ever medal in eFootball,” Pavan, who was awarded USD 500 for his outstanding performance, said in a press release.

“The competition was intense, but I’m proud of the way I fought through the bracket. This is just the beginning, and I’m motivated to achieve even more in future tournaments.”

Related Topics

Esports /

eFootball

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Laver Cup 2025: Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz announced as first players
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pavan Kampelli secures historic bronze medal in eFootball at Asian Esports Games
    PTI
  3. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Al Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern Munich’s draw at Dortmund plays no role ahead of German Cup game, says Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso
    Reuters
  5. Ding Chillin’ as defending champion defies preconceived odds at World Chess Championship 2024
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Pavan Kampelli secures historic bronze medal in eFootball at Asian Esports Games
    PTI
  2. Unsettled dues make FEI stall solidarity projects in India; EFI claims no outstanding payment
    PTI
  3. Mandaviya: Khelo India Scheme has Identified 2781 athletes, enhanced global sports performance
    PTI
  4. We need to prioritise sports, says Asian Para Games 2018 bronze medallist Nidhi Mishra
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Indian sports wrap, December 2: India begins Asian Handball Championship against Hong Kong
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Laver Cup 2025: Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz announced as first players
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pavan Kampelli secures historic bronze medal in eFootball at Asian Esports Games
    PTI
  3. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Al Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern Munich’s draw at Dortmund plays no role ahead of German Cup game, says Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso
    Reuters
  5. Ding Chillin’ as defending champion defies preconceived odds at World Chess Championship 2024
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment