 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool players prepared to ‘go to war’ for each other, says Van Dijk

Table-topping Liverpool beat Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday to move 11 points clear of the champion in the Premier League and it is nine points ahead of its nearest challengers, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 00:32 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk celebrates with Caoimhin Kelleher after the match.
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk celebrates with Caoimhin Kelleher after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk celebrates with Caoimhin Kelleher after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Virgil van Dijk says much of Liverpool’s phenomenal success this season is down to the players’ willingness to “go to war” for each other.

Arne Slot’s team has 18 wins in its 20 matches in all competitions and the captain believes the mentality within the squad is a crucial factor, just months after the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

Table-topping Liverpool beat Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday to move 11 points clear of the champion in the Premier League and it is nine points ahead of its nearest challengers, Arsenal and Chelsea.

“I think it was always going to be difficult to replace Jurgen for everything he did for us, as players and for the club, but he (Slot) has come in, done it his own way,” said Van Dijk. “Together with the staff he started working and making sure we have the quality to improve and win games.

READ MORE | AIFF officially announces Shrachi Sports, Sony as broadcasters for Indian Football

“But he makes sure we keep working, are not satisfied, focus on what is ahead of us next and keep improving.”

The Dutch international said former Feyenoord boss Slot had hit the ground running.

“He has come in and done very well so far and he has, in my opinion, inherited a very good squad not only as football players but as human beings -- guys who will go to war for each other,” said the defender.

“(He has done) a lot of tactical work but at the end of the day it is about how much we want it as players.”

Liverpool has won the English top flight just once since 1990 -- in 2020 -- and Van Dijk urged caution.

“I want to be there at the end of the season, that’s the aim, and in order to be there at the end of the season we have to focus on what’s ahead of us and not thinking about what’s there in January or February,” he said.

“Now it’s Newcastle (on Wednesday) and (it’s about) doing everything in my power and our power to be ready for a big one there as well.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Virgil van Dijk /

Liverpool /

Premier League /

Premier League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool players prepared to ‘go to war’ for each other, says Van Dijk
    AFP
  2. LPGA commissioner Marcoux Samaan to step down in January
    AFP
  3. Bayern Munich’s draw at Borussia Dortmund plays no role ahead of Cup game, says Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso
    Reuters
  4. Laver Cup 2025: Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz announced as first players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pavan Kampelli secures historic bronze medal in eFootball at Asian Esports Games
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool players prepared to ‘go to war’ for each other, says Van Dijk
    AFP
  2. Man City has the spirit to weather the storm, says Dias
    Team Sportstar
  3. Liverpool vs Man City: Guardiola says ‘maybe, I deserve to be sacked’ after showing six fingers to taunts
    Team Sportstar
  4. Palmer says his connection with Chelsea’s Jackson is growing
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohamed Salah - Until now, this is the last Man City game I will play for Liverpool
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool players prepared to ‘go to war’ for each other, says Van Dijk
    AFP
  2. LPGA commissioner Marcoux Samaan to step down in January
    AFP
  3. Bayern Munich’s draw at Borussia Dortmund plays no role ahead of Cup game, says Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso
    Reuters
  4. Laver Cup 2025: Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz announced as first players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pavan Kampelli secures historic bronze medal in eFootball at Asian Esports Games
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment