La Liga 2024-25: Raphinha scores double as Barcelona ease past Mallorca

Barcelona captain Raphinha scored twice as it returned to winning ways in La Liga for the first time in a month with a 5-1 victory at Mallorca on Tuesday, with the visitor netting four times in the second half.

Barca took an early lead with Ferran Torres scoring following a comical mistake by the host’s defence in the 12th minute, but striker Vedat Muriqi levelled the scoring from a quick counter attack just before the break.

Yet Barca came out flying in the second-half and Raphinha restored its lead from the penalty spot in the 56th minute after Lamine Yamal was fouled inside the box.

Yamal crossed to Raphinha to extend Barca’s lead with a tap-in in the 74th minute and substitutes Frenkie De Jong and Pau Victor added to the goal-feast with late strikes from inside the box to wrap up an easy win.

Barca tops the La Liga standings on 37 points, four ahead of second-placed Real Madrid which has two games in hand. Atletico is third on 32 points.