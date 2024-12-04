German Cup: Vincent Kompany takes positives from Bayern’s Round of 16 loss to Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich was knocked out of the German Cup on Tuesday after a 0-1 loss to visiting Bayer Leverkusen, but coach Vincent Kompany praised his side’s energy in the closely fought contest.

“Fact is, we lost and we won’t win the Cup this season. But with experience, we know this was also a special performance from us,” Kompany told a press conference.

“If this feeling remains, we will win many games, but this Cup we cannot win anymore,” he added.

The Round of 16 defeat was the first of the season for the Bavarian club, which saw keeper Manuel Neuer sent off in the 17th minute with a straight red card.

Despite being down a man, the Bundesliga leader still had the better chances in the first half, with Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka, and Konrad Laimer all missing scoring opportunities.

Leverkusen went ahead against the run of play with substitute Nathan Tella’s header in the 69th minute. “It is bitter for us. We won’t have a good evening,” Kompany said. “But if this energy remains, then we will win many more games. This team can grow further, and we will get our moments.”

Kompany is in his first season as head coach of Bayern, which leads the Bundesliga standings with a four-point advantage over second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.