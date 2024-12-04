 />
NZ vs ENG: England announces unchanged playing XI for second test against New Zealand

The visitor, which won the first Test in Christchurch by eight wickets, will field the same XI for the clash.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 09:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England players celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips during the first Test.
England players celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips during the first Test. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England players celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips during the first Test. | Photo Credit: AP

England announced its squad for the second Test against New Zealand taking place at the Cello Basin Reserve in Wellington from Friday, December 6.

The visitor, which won the first Test in Christchurch by eight wickets, will field the same XI.

Captain Ben Stokes was named in the playing XI on Wednesday, allaying concerns over his fitness. Stokes, who pulled up while bowling his fifth over on the final day of the first Test, tossed the ball to Gus Atkinson to finish his stint.

ALSO READ | New Zealand, England docked WTC points for slow-over rate

The all-rounder stayed on the field and said afterwards that there was “a bit of stiffness” in his back stemming from diving for a catch.

England leads the three-match Test series against New Zealand 1-0, with the third and final Test scheduled to take place in Hamilton from December 14.

England is out of the race for next year’s WTC final, and New Zealand’s chances have taken a hit too. After losing the first Test, the Kiwis have dropped to fifth in the standings, making their path to the final even tougher.

England:
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (c), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir

(With inputs from AFP)

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

