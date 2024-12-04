NZ vs ENG: England announces unchanged playing XI for second test against New Zealand

England announced its squad for the second Test against New Zealand taking place at the Cello Basin Reserve in Wellington from Friday, December 6.

The visitor, which won the first Test in Christchurch by eight wickets, will field the same XI.

Captain Ben Stokes was named in the playing XI on Wednesday, allaying concerns over his fitness. Stokes, who pulled up while bowling his fifth over on the final day of the first Test, tossed the ball to Gus Atkinson to finish his stint.

The all-rounder stayed on the field and said afterwards that there was “a bit of stiffness” in his back stemming from diving for a catch.

England leads the three-match Test series against New Zealand 1-0, with the third and final Test scheduled to take place in Hamilton from December 14.

England is out of the race for next year’s WTC final, and New Zealand’s chances have taken a hit too. After losing the first Test, the Kiwis have dropped to fifth in the standings, making their path to the final even tougher.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (c), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir

(With inputs from AFP)