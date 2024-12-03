 />
ZIM vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Pakistan clinches series 2-0 with dominant 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe

After electing to bat, Zimbabwe was bundled out for 57 in 12.4 overs, its lowest ever score in T20 matches, beating the 84 it scraped together in Sri Lanka in January.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 19:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Pakistan’s Sufiyan Muqeem celebrates a wicket during the second T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe.
Pakistan’s Sufiyan Muqeem celebrates a wicket during the second T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan’s Sufiyan Muqeem celebrates a wicket during the second T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: AP

Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem took career-best figures of five wickets for three runs in 2.4 overs as Pakistan thrashed hosts Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to clinch the three-match Twenty20 International series with a game to spare in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

After electing to bat, Zimbabwe was bundled out for 57 in 12.4 overs, its lowest ever score in T20 matches, beating the 84 it scraped together in Sri Lanka in January.

The home side had a bright opening stand as Brian Bennett (21) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (16) put on 37 in 27 balls, but lost 10 wickets for the addition of only 20 runs as left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan ripped through the middle order.

AS IT HAPPENED | FOLLOW HIGHLIGHTS

Pakistan made light work of the chase and reached the target with 87 balls remaining and without the loss of a wicket.

Openers Saim Ayub scored 36 from 18 balls and Omair Yousuf 22 from 15 deliveries in Pakistan’s largest ever win by number of balls remaining.

Pakistan won the first game of the series by 57 runs. The third and final fixture will be played at the same venue on Thursday.

