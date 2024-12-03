 />
New Zealand, England docked WTC points for slow-over rate

Both sides were ruled to be three overs short of the target and were fined 15 per cent match fee and three WTC points each.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 16:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand captain Tom Latham (L) and England captain Ben Stokes shake hands at the coin toss during the first Test.
New Zealand captain Tom Latham (L) and England captain Ben Stokes shake hands at the coin toss during the first Test. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand captain Tom Latham (L) and England captain Ben Stokes shake hands at the coin toss during the first Test. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand and England on Tuesday were fined 15 per cent of their match fee and three World Test Championship (WTC) points each for maintaining a slow over rate during their match in Christchurch last week.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after both sides were ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. Both sides pleaded guilty and accepted the sanctions.

According to the ICC rules, players are fined five per cent of their match fee and one WTC point for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Rod Tucker, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth official Kim Cotton had levelled the charges.

While England is out of the race for the WTC final next year, New Zealand’s slim hopes of making the title match will take a hit.

