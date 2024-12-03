 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Liverpool boss Slot jokes Salah expects Man City relegation after ‘last game’ comment

The Manchester-based club, which has won six out of the past seven Premier League titles, is facing 115 charges related to the alleged breaches and, if found guilty, could face severe punishment, including the possibility of relegation from the English top flight.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 18:00 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Liverpool’s manager Arne Slot, right, embraces his player Mohamed Salah during a English Premier League match.
Liverpool’s manager Arne Slot, right, embraces his player Mohamed Salah during a English Premier League match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s manager Arne Slot, right, embraces his player Mohamed Salah during a English Premier League match. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool manager Arne Slot joked on Tuesday that Mohamed Salah must have inside knowledge of Manchester City’s fate over alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules after the forward suggested he had played his final game at Anfield against the defending Premier league champion.

Liverpool defeated City 2-0 on Sunday to go nine points clear of second place Arsenal, while Pep Guardiola’s side is without a win in seven straight matches.

The Manchester-based club, which has won six out of the past seven Premier League titles, is facing 115 charges related to the alleged breaches and, if found guilty, could face severe punishment, including the possibility of relegation from the English top flight.

Salah, whose Liverpool future is uncertain with his contract expiring at the end of the season, has been at the centre of feverish speculation over his future.

Following the win over City, in which the Egypt international scored, he said it could have been his last home game against Pep Guardiola’s men.

“Probably until now this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool so I was just going to enjoy it,” Salah told Sky Sports after the match at Anfield.

ALSO READ | Man City has the spirit to weather the storm, says Dias

“The atmosphere was incredible so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully we just win the league and will see what will happen.”

Dutchman Slot, whose team have won 18 of their 20 matches in all competitions this season, has become an expert in side-stepping questions on the contract situations of Salah, captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold and on this occasion chose to make a joke out of it.

“Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 charges, so he expects them not to be in the Premier League next season,” he said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“I do expect them in the Premier League. No, the boring answer is always the same. This is not the place, for me, to talk about Mo’s contract.

“Maybe I’ve said already too much, that would probably get the headlines. But it was a joke. I repeat, a joke!”

Owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, a key figure in Abu Dhabi, the leading principality in the seven-strong federation, the United Arab Emirates, City strongly deny the charges.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related stories

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Manchester City /

Arne Slot /

Pep Guardiola /

Mohamed Salah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool boss Slot jokes Salah expects Man City relegation after ‘last game’ comment
    Team Sportstar
  2. Raj Manchanda, the ‘Old Fox’ of Indian squash, passes away at 80
    Vijay Lokapally
  3. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Gukesh puts pressure on Ding
    Team Sportstar
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: For Bishnoi, backing his strengths the key to T20 success
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. New Zealand, England docked WTC points for slow-over rate
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Liverpool boss Slot jokes Salah expects Man City relegation after ‘last game’ comment
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester United must be brave against Arsenal says Amorim
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool players prepared to ‘go to war’ for each other, says Van Dijk
    AFP
  4. Man City has the spirit to weather the storm, says Dias
    Team Sportstar
  5. Liverpool vs Man City: Guardiola says ‘maybe, I deserve to be sacked’ after showing six fingers to taunts
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool boss Slot jokes Salah expects Man City relegation after ‘last game’ comment
    Team Sportstar
  2. Raj Manchanda, the ‘Old Fox’ of Indian squash, passes away at 80
    Vijay Lokapally
  3. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Gukesh puts pressure on Ding
    Team Sportstar
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: For Bishnoi, backing his strengths the key to T20 success
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. New Zealand, England docked WTC points for slow-over rate
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment