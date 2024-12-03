PSG to face Lens in French Cup last 64

Paris Saint-Germain faces a tricky start to its defence of the French Cup after being drawn away to Ligue 1 rival Lens in the last 64 on Monday.
Marseille will play Saint-Etienne in another meeting of top-flight sides, which enters the competition for the December 20-22 round.
Six-time former French champions Bordeaux, which was relegated to the fourth tier and filed for bankruptcy in the summer, meet Rennes — now coached by former Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli.
Union Saint-Jean, which plays in the sixth division, will come up against Monaco, third in Ligue 1. Still Mutzig, also of the sixth tier, is due to host Reims.
Two overseas clubs remain in the draw, with Saint-Joseph of Martinique travelling to Corsica to take on Bastia. Saint-Denis from Reunion has been paired with opponent from the fifth tier in Dives-Cabourg.
The final will be played at the Stade de France on May 24. PSG has won the competition a record 15 times.
