 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Everton’s Young set to face his son in FA Cup third round tie

Peterborough travel to Goodison Park next month with Young keen to see his son in action at the League One club where he made his first senior appearance this season.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 09:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ashley Young and his son, Tyler Young.
Ashley Young and his son, Tyler Young.
infoIcon

Ashley Young and his son, Tyler Young.

Everton defender Ashley Young could be in for a dream family clash in the FA Cup third round when his side takes on Peterborough United, where his 18-year-old son Tyler plays.

Peterborough travel to Goodison Park next month with Young keen to see his son in action at the League One club where he made his first senior appearance this season.

“Dreams might come true,” Young said in a post on X on Friday.

A former England international, Young boasts a remarkable total of 724 appearances for top clubs including Watford, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Inter Milan.

The 39-year-old is in a similar situation to LeBron James and his son Bronny, who became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA regular-season game for the Los Angeles Lakers in October.

Related stories

Related Topics

FA Cup /

Ashley Young /

Everton /

Peterborough

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Everton’s Young set to face his son in FA Cup third round tie
    Reuters
  2. Manchester United must be brave against Arsenal says Amorim
    Reuters
  3. Michael Andretti’s Formula 1 dream comes to bittersweet fruition without his involvement
    AP
  4. WNBA season to begin on May 16 with new team Golden State Valkyries opening at home
    AP
  5. WI vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh on top after Rana five-for against West Indies on Day 3
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Everton’s Young set to face his son in FA Cup third round tie
    Reuters
  2. Bayern Munich’s draw at Borussia Dortmund plays no role ahead of Cup game, says Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso
    Reuters
  3. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Al Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi, Ronaldo only World XI nominees from clubs outside Europe as voted by players
    AP
  5. Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove ‘awake and alert’ after on-field collapse against Inter Milan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Everton’s Young set to face his son in FA Cup third round tie
    Reuters
  2. Manchester United must be brave against Arsenal says Amorim
    Reuters
  3. Michael Andretti’s Formula 1 dream comes to bittersweet fruition without his involvement
    AP
  4. WNBA season to begin on May 16 with new team Golden State Valkyries opening at home
    AP
  5. WI vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh on top after Rana five-for against West Indies on Day 3
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment