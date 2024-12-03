 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WNBA season to begin on May 16 with new team Golden State Valkyries opening at home

The league extended its schedule to 44 games this year, up from 40, with the addition of a new team, Golden State Valkyries.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 08:37 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Caitlin Clark was one of the reasons WNBA games saw its highest attendance in two decades.
FILE PHOTO: Caitlin Clark was one of the reasons WNBA games saw its highest attendance in two decades. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Caitlin Clark was one of the reasons WNBA games saw its highest attendance in two decades. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

An expanded WNBA with more games and a new franchise will tip off on May 16.

The league extended its schedule to 44 games this year, up from 40, with the addition of a new team, Golden State Valkyries. The new team, which has over 20,000 season ticket deposits, will play its inaugural game at home on opening night against Los Angeles.

The WNBA is coming off a record season with its most-watched regular season in 24 years and playoffs in 25 years. Fans were also flocking to games with the highest attendance in over two decades. Last season’s rookie class, led by Indiana’s Caitlin Clark and Chicago’s Angel Reese, were a big reason.

Their two teams will face off five times with the first coming on the opening Saturday. Clark’s Fever will host the league’s All-Star Game on July 19.

ALSO READ | NBA 2024-25 roundup: Rockets edge Thunder in battle of top 2 West teams

“We look forward to tipping off the WNBA’s 29th season in May of 2025 and continuing to build on the success of last season, when the WNBA delivered its most-watched Draft and All-Star Game, and set records for viewership, attendance, digital consumption and merchandise sales,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

“The upcoming free agency period and the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm will create a tremendous level of excitement, and we are also looking forward to the expansion Golden State Valkyries taking the court for the first time.”

The New York Liberty will celebrate their first title with a ring and banner ceremony on May 17 when it hosts Las Vegas. The Liberty, which beat Minnesota in a decisive fifth game in last season’s championship, will face the Lynx four times with the first meeting coming July 30.

All 13 teams will play the opening weekend.

The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup will be played from June 1-17 with each team in the Eastern Conference having five games and Western Conference teams playing six. The top team from each conference will play on July 1 in the Cup Final.

The regular season ends on September 11 with the expanded playoffs to take place after that. The league switched its format to a best-of-seven finals this year and the opening round will go to a 1-1-1 format with the worse seeded team hosting Game 2. In the past, the better seeded team would get the first two games on their home court.

The league will hold its draft on April 14 with UConn star Paige Bueckers expected to go first to the Dallas Wings. The television and streaming broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

Related stories

Related Topics

WNBA /

Caitlin Clark

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Van Nistelrooy disappointed by Man United exit
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: After mixed emotions of debut, McSweeney gearing up pink-ball challenge in Adelaide
    Team Sportstar
  3. FA Cup 2024-25, third round: Top five clashes to watch out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranieri welcomed warmly in first home game on Roma return, fans show support for Bove after collapse
    AP
  5. AFC Champions League 2024-25: Al Sadd clinches playoffs spot after beating Ronaldo-less Al Nassr
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. WNBA season to begin on May 16 with new team Golden State Valkyries opening at home
    AP
  2. NBA 2024-25 roundup: Rockets edge Thunder in battle of top 2 West teams
    Reuters
  3. NBA 2024-25 roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s triple-double lifts Bucks to sixth straight win
    Reuters
  4. NBA Cup: Anthony Edwards, Wolves edge Clippers; Lakers lose to Thunder
    Reuters
  5. NBA 2024/25 roundup: Hawks condemn Cavs to first home loss, Lakers power past Spurs
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Van Nistelrooy disappointed by Man United exit
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: After mixed emotions of debut, McSweeney gearing up pink-ball challenge in Adelaide
    Team Sportstar
  3. FA Cup 2024-25, third round: Top five clashes to watch out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranieri welcomed warmly in first home game on Roma return, fans show support for Bove after collapse
    AP
  5. AFC Champions League 2024-25: Al Sadd clinches playoffs spot after beating Ronaldo-less Al Nassr
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment