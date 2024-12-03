 />
Premier League 2024-25: Van Nistelrooy disappointed by Man United exit

Van Nistelrooy won three games and drew one during his interim charge of United following Erik ten Hag’s sacking.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 11:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ruud van Nistelrooy sits in the stands during a Premier League match.
Ruud van Nistelrooy sits in the stands during a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ruud van Nistelrooy sits in the stands during a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: AP

Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was appointed Leicester City manager at the end of last month, said he wanted to continue working with Manchester United but understood incoming manager Ruben Amorim’s decision to bring his own assistants.

“I was disappointed, yeah, very much so, and it hurt that I had to leave,” he told reporters on Monday.

Van Nistelrooy won three games and drew one during his charge of United following Erik ten Hag’s sacking. Previously, he served as an assistant to Ten Hag. “The only job I would take as an assistant was at United because of the bond that I have with the people in the club and the fans. But in the end, I got my head round it because I also understand the new manager.

“I spoke to Ruben Amorim about it; the conversation was grateful, man to man, manager to manager, and that helped a lot to move on and straightaway get into talks with new possibilities, which lifted my spirits.”

Van Nistelrooy scored 150 goals in a highly successful five-year stint at United before moving to Real Madrid, but the former striker said he has the battling qualities to help 16th-placed Leicester avoid relegation.

“People see Real Madrid, Manchester United, but my first three seasons as a professional were in Dutch football with FC Den Bosch, so I know what it’s like to fight,” he added.

Leicester hosts West Ham United in the Premier League later on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Erik ten Hag /

Manchester United /

Ruud van Nistelrooy /

Leicester City

