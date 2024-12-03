AFC Champions League 2024-25: Al Sadd clinches playoffs spot after beating Ronaldo-less Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo was absent when Al Nassr lost for the first time in the AFC Champions League Elite, to Al Sadd of Qatar 2-1 on Monday.

Al Nassr was already guaranteed a place in the round of 16 hence Ronaldo, who has five goals in his last three matches, was rested.

Al Sadd took the lead through Akram Afif, named the Asian player of the year in November, eight minutes after the break.

While Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca went close for Al Nassr, an own goal from close range by Romain Saiss made it 1-1 with 10 minutes remaining.

However, Afif was brought down in the area and, in the ninth minute of added time. Algeria’s Adam Ounas converted the penalty.

The win ensured 2011 champion Al Sadd booked a place in the round of 16, moving into fourth place in the 12-team group, a point behind Al-Nassr in third. The top eight from each of the two groups progress to the knockout stage.

“It was a tough and close game,” Al Sadd coach Felix Sanchez said. “We worked hard to stop Al Nassr having the ball, and to win at their home stadium. The players showed their character.”

Al-Ahli was first in the group after the Saudi Arabian side was held by Esteghlal of Iran to 2-2.

Ivan Toney scored both goals for the host in Jeddah. Raphael Silva opened the scoring for the Tehran team after 42 minutes but Toney made it 1-1 just before the break from the spot.

Mohammad Hossein Eslami restored Esteghlal’s lead six minutes after the restart but Toney scored his second penalty four minutes from the end, a fourth goal in Asia for the England striker in the space of a week.

Elsewhere, Persepolis of Iran beat Al Shorta of Iraq 2-1, while Al Wasl of the United Arab Emirates drew with Al Rayyan of Qatar 1-1.