Australian Davis Cup legend Neale Fraser dies aged 91

Australian Davis Cup champion Neale Fraser, who won the Davis Cup four times and is the last man to win a triple crown has passed away aged 91.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 10:26 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Neale Fraser, Australian Davis Cup player in action during a practice session before their match against India at the Appa Rao Stadium. | Photo Credit: V. Ramamurthi/The Hindu
Neale Fraser, Australian Davis Cup player in action during a practice session before their match against India at the Appa Rao Stadium. | Photo Credit: V. Ramamurthi/The Hindu

Australian Davis Cup champion Neale Fraser, who won the Davis Cup four times and is the last man to win a triple crown -- singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles at a Grand Slam -- has passed away aged 91.

Fraser is survived by his wife Thea.

The Aussie legend won 19 titles across both the singles and doubles in Grand Slams across his decorated career, but it was the Davis Cup that made him a legend of the game.

He led his country to four consecutive Davis Cup titles (1959, 1960, 1961, 1962) and was its non-playing captain for 24 years.

“I could never think of anything better than representing your country,” Fraser often said.

He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984, and the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame, 10 years later. In 2008, Fraser was awarded the ITF’s Philippe Chatrier Award for outstanding achievement in tennis.

ALSO READ: Italy to host Davis Cup Finals for three years from 2025

“He learned to play on the clay courts next door to his childhood home in Melbourne and developed a game built around a thunderous left-handed serve,” Tennis Australia said in a statement.

“As a cricket fan he watched how leg-spin bowlers turned the ball in different directions by cocking their wrists and he adapted this ‘googly’ approach to his serve.”

CAREER ACHIEVEMENTS
Highest world ranking: No.1 in 1959
DAVIS CUP
Player: 1955-1963: 18 wins, 3 losses (11-1 singles, 7-2 doubles)
Captain: 1970-1993: 49 wins, 19 losses (titles in 1973, 1977, 1983, 1986)
GRAND SLAM TITLES (19)
Singles
Wimbledon: 1960
United States: 1959, 1960
Doubles
Australia: 1957, 1958, 1962
Roland Garros: 1958, 1960, 1962
Wimbledon: 1959, 1961
United States: 1957, 1959, 1960
Mixed
Australia: 1956
Wimbledon: 1962
United States: 1958, 1959, 1960

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
