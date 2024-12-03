 />
Todd Greenberg announced as new Cricket Australia CEO

He will take the reins from Nick Hockey — who was in charge for five years — in March 2025.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 10:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Todd Greenberg (L) will succeed Nick Hockley (R) as Cricket Australia’s next chief executive officer. | Photo Credit: Cricket Australia
Cricket Australia has announced that Todd Greenberg has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Tuesday, commencing at the end of the domestic summer.

He will take the reins from Nick Hockey — who was in charge for five years — in March 2025.

Greenberg was most recently the boss of the Australian Cricketers’ Association, representing players in negotiations with the national governing body.He is also a former chief executive of Australia’s National Rugby League.

“Thanks to the work of the current administration the game has strong fundamentals in place,” Greenberg said in a Cricket Australia statement.

“I want to ensure we build on this momentum so Australian cricket continues to thrive — from local parks to the nation’s biggest stadiums.”

His predecessor Hockley announced his resignation in August after five tricky years in the top role. He became tangled in a bruising dispute with a major Australian TV network over cricket broadcast rights.

The Englishman was also criticised over his handling of star player David Warner’s bid to overturn a leadership ban.

(With inputs from AFP)

